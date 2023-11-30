Boris Johnson to face Covid-19 inquiry over two days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Boris Johnson to face Covid-19 inquiry over two days

By Press Association
Boris Johnson was prime minister during the outbreak of Covid-19 (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Boris Johnson was prime minister during the outbreak of Covid-19 (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Boris Johnson will face two days of questioning over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic when he appears at the public inquiry next week.

The former prime minister’s style of government at the height of the crisis has been sharply criticised from colleagues working in No 10.

But Mr Johnson is expected to defend his approach in tackling the coronavirus outbreak when he gives evidence on Wednesday and Thursday.

The then prime minister became seriously ill with Covid-19 in April 2020 and spent time in intensive care.

But he has faced claims he viewed the disease as “nature’s way of dealing with old people”.

His handling of the unprecedented peacetime crisis has been questioned by some of those closest to him at the time.

Former No 10 insiders, notably Mr Johnson’s ex-aide Dominic Cummings – with whom he has had a bitter falling out – have laid bare the sometimes chaotic way his administration worked.

And aides suggested he viewed Covid-19 as “nature’s way of dealing with old people”.

Former No 10 communications director Lee Cain admitted that his former boss’s erratic decision-making was “rather exhausting”.

And in WhatsApp messages shared with the inquiry, the UK’s top civil servant Simon Case said that Mr Johnson “cannot lead” and was making government “impossible”.

Mr Cummings dubbed Mr Johnson “the trolley” for his habit of veering from one position to another.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s chief scientific adviser during the pandemic, wrote about his own frustrations in dealing with Mr Johnson in his diaries.

The adviser wrote in August 2020 that Mr Johnson was “obsessed with older people accepting their fate and letting the young get on with life and the economy going”.

Then, in December 2020, Sir Patrick wrote that Mr Johnson said “his party ‘thinks the whole thing is pathetic and Covid is just nature’s way of dealing with old people – and I am not entirely sure I disagree with them’”.