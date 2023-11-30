Sunak seeks to draw line under Elgin Marbles row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak seeks to draw line under Elgin Marbles row

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to a medical training centre at the University of Surrey in Guildford (Justin Tallis/PA)
Rishi Sunak has attempted to draw a line under the Elgin Marbles row, a day after accusing the Greek prime minister of grandstanding over the issue.

The Prime Minister insisted he was focusing on issues that mattered to voters and refused to say more on the row which has soured relations with an international ally.

Mr Sunak cancelled a planned meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis following his Greek counterpart’s push for the Parthenon Sculptures to be returned from the British Museum to Athens.

Defending his actions in the Commons on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said: “It was clear that the purpose of the meeting was not to discuss substantive issues for the future, but rather to grandstand and relitigate issues of the past.”

On  a visit to Guildford on Thursday, Mr Sunak was pushed on whether the subject was worth a diplomatic row – or whether he was just seeking to create a wedge issue with Labour.

“I addressed this in Parliament yesterday,” he said.

Instead, Mr Sunak said, he was “focusing on the things that really matter to people”.

He added that he would be talking to “dozens of world leaders” at the Cop28 climate summit “about the issues that really matter – international security, supporting Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, tackling illegal migration, or indeed climate change”.

Meanwhile, security minister Tom Tugendhat declined to say whether Mr Sunak was right to cancel the meeting with his Greek opposite number.

“Look, I think my own view is that the Prime Minister had to make a decision,” Mr Tugendhat said.

“He’s got many, many calls on his time, and prioritising is a very difficult thing to do in Number 10.”

He told Sky News Mr Mitsotakis had “his own domestic politics” so “of course he is going to make comments like that”, in relation to his call for the Parthenon Sculptures to be reunited in Athens.

The prime ministers’ teams “spend weeks before a meeting like this deciding what they’re going to talk about”.

“And you get to a point where, if you haven’t agreed what you’re going to talk about, frankly, maybe the meeting is not worth having.”