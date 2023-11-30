Sunak vows to ‘do what is necessary’ to curb net migration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak vows to ‘do what is necessary’ to curb net migration

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak said he wants to bring net migration to ‘sustainable levels’ (Justin Tallis/PA)
Rishi Sunak has vowed to “do what is necessary” to bring net migration down as he sought to blame the “very large numbers” on his predecessors.

The Prime Minister said he had “inherited” the figures but he was “determined” to bring them back down to “sustainable levels”.

It comes after revised estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published last week showed net migration – the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving the country – reached a record 745,000 in 2022.

This was higher than previously thought and prompted Tory calls for curbs.

During a visit to Guildford, Surrey, on Thursday, Mr Sunak told reporters: “The levels of legal migration to this country are simply too high.

“I’ve inherited these very large numbers and I’m determined to do what is necessary to bring them back down to sustainable levels.”

Asked if he had blocked immigration minister Robert Jenrick’s plan to cut net migration a year ago and whether he backed the idea of an overall cap, he said: “We have taken significant action already but we are prepared to do more.

“We are clamping down on the number of dependants that people who are students coming here can bring, that will impact over 150,000 student dependants, it’s a very significant measure which is coming in next year.

POLITICS Migrants
(PA Graphics)

“We’ve raised visa fees across the board by up to 35%.”

He said the Government was examining independent advice and “will bring forward measures to bring down the levels of migration” which “put unsustainable pressure on public services”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed Mr Sunak was facing an open revolt from the Tories and his party had “lost control of the borders” as he pressed him on rising migration figures in the Commons on Wednesday.

Mr Sunak defended his record, insisting the “toughest action ever taken to reduce legal migration” is “yet to be felt”.

Net migration for the year to June 2023 is estimated to have been slightly lower, at 672,000.