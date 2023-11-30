Hancock diaries ‘make no reference to calling for lockdown in mid-March 2020’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hancock diaries ‘make no reference to calling for lockdown in mid-March 2020’

By Press Association
Matt Hancock said he was a ‘team player’ when asked why he recommended arguing the UK was ‘better prepared than other countries’ (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

Matt Hancock urged the Government to argue that the UK was “better prepared than other countries” for a pandemic only a day before he claims to have called for an immediate lockdown, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry has heard.

Giving evidence to the inquiry on Thursday, the former health secretary said he told then-prime minister Boris Johnson that a lockdown was necessary on March 13 2020, 10 days before a lockdown was eventually announced.

But inquiry barrister Hugo Keith KC questioned his claim, saying there was no entry in Mr Hancock’s book, Pandemic Diaries, recording such a conversation and no notes or emails in the inquiry’s possession to back up his version of events.

Mr Keith said: “It’s not in your diary, so-called, I should say, Mr Hancock. The entry for March 13 makes no reference to you telling the prime minister this vital piece of information that he should lock down immediately.”

Reading from the former health secretary’s book, Pandemic Diaries, the lawyer said: “There is a whole page on how you woke up for the dawn flight to Belfast … there was from the prime ministerial meeting, prime ministerial papers, a video call and according to your book you said: ‘I called the prime minister and told him we’d have to do some very rapid back-pedalling on the issue of herd immunity, then rang Patrick who promised to do his best to repair the damage’.”

Although it is styled as a diary, Mr Hancock’s book was written after the pandemic but “constructed” from contemporaneous material.

Mr Keith added: “Telling the prime minister of this country for the first time that he had to call an immediate lockdown is surely worthy of some recollection, is it not?”

Mr Hancock replied: “I didn’t have full access to my papers for the writing of that, and this came to light in researching the papers ahead of this inquiry.”

On Thursday, Mr Hancock was also shown a WhatsApp message he sent to then-Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings in which he said the Government needed to “up a gear on winning the public argument”.

This included telling the public that “we are better prepared than other countries” and that the UK’s “contain phase” had been “better than other countries”.

Mr Hancock said that in fact, the following day, he started to believe the argument for resisting lockdown was “running out of road”, but that the message had been a recommendation about “communications”.

Asked whether he had a responsibility to push harder to warn British citizens that a “wall of death” was coming, he said: “In my public communications you will know that I had at that point been explaining that we might have to do that, yes.

“But I’m also a team player and the Government position was ‘not yet’.”

Mr Cummings later rebuked Mr Hancock’s account in a broadside on X, formerly Twitter, accusing him of “flat out lying” by claiming to have pushed for a lockdown on March 13.

The former aide wrote: “Hancock flat out lying to Inquiry claiming he privately pushed for lockdown on 13th with PM – but admits there’s no evidence for it – and again on 14th in mtngs – when evidence from ALL others & paper trail is that he was still pushing Plan A herd immunity 13-15th – and his Perm Sec was still pushing Plan A on 18/3 to Cabinet Secretary (email uncovered by media) – the reason I physically stopped him coming to the second mtng on 14/3 was cos he was arguing AGAINST a change of plan & bullshitting everybody about herd immunity & ‘best prepared in the world’ (see evidence from multiple witnesses).”

Allies of the former health secretary said: “Cummings is not a reliable witness and this tweet is wrong. Matt called Boris on 13th, argued for lockdown on 14th and then Boris invited Matt into the smaller meeting (with the whiteboard) after Cummings had tried to exclude him.”