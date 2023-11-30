Ministers act to ensure ‘positive future’ for Gaelic and Scots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ministers act to ensure ‘positive future’ for Gaelic and Scots

By Press Association
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said the Bill could help ensure the ‘long-term growth’ of Gaelic and Scots (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said the Bill could help ensure the ‘long-term growth’ of Gaelic and Scots (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Government has put forward legislation which aims to ensure Gaelic and Scots have a “positive future for years to come”.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth launched the Scottish Languages Bill on Thursday, saying it will support the two traditional languages.

Figures show fewer than 60,000 people in Scotland speak Gaelic, but the Bill proposes to create Areas of Linguistic Significance, where Gaelic communities have a greater say in how the language is supported in their area.

These could be set up in areas with a notable number of people with Gaelic skills, the legislation states, but also in parts of the country which are “historically connected” with the language or have “significant” Gaelic cultural activity.

The Bill would also require ministers to develop language strategies for Gaelic and Scots, and would provide the first legislative protection for Scots.

Schools across the country would be supported to introduce Scots into the curriculum under the proposals, with the Government required to promote Scots language education.

Ms Gilruth announced details of the legislation on St Andrew’s Day during a visit to James Gillespie’s High School in Edinburgh.

She said Gaelic and Scots are “fundamental parts of Scotland’s heritage”, adding that ministers are “determined that the languages will be supported to ensure they are also integral to our future”.

She added: “Learning is at the heart of our plans. By encouraging and supporting learners, we can help more people to engage with the rich history of our languages through song, poetry and literature, recognising the richness and diversity of Scottish society.

“But importantly, the Bill will also focus on providing direct support and resources to communities, ensuring the long-term growth of Gaelic and Scots.

“We know the central role Gaelic and Scots play in our culture, and as we mark our national day it is important that Scotland unites behind a commitment to ensure our languages have a positive future for years to come.”