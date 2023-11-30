Colleges sector ‘in crisis’ over funding, MSPs warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colleges sector ‘in crisis’ over funding, MSPs warned

By Press Association
The comments were made before the Public Audit Committee on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s colleges sector is “in crisis”, a union official has told MSPs.

The comments from EIS national officer Stuart Brown came after an Audit Scotland report found there had been an 8.5% real-terms cut in funding this year.

Auditor General Stephen Boyle said the sector is “facing uncertainty” about how it will operate in the future.

Speaking at a meeting of the Public Audit Committee on Thursday, Mr Brown said: “The sector is shrinking.

“The college sector is in crisis. The EIS and EIS-Fela has been saying this for months, we wrote to every single college principal and College Employers Scotland to ask them to publicly back us for an emergency funding package.

“Not one reply. Not one.

“That’s really disappointing, to say the least.

“The leadership of this sector need to stand up, with us, and call out what’s going on.

“We need to address this together, we need to bin the adversarial nature that has become the culture in this sector and work together to address the crisis.

“That’s the only way that we’re going to be able to move forward without a devastating impact of cuts, of job losses, of cuts to course provision that effects communities up and down Scotland.

“I think we have to be plain about it – to not recognise the crisis in colleges is to not recognise reality.”

Derek Smeall, principal of Glasgow Kelvin College and representing the College Principals’ Group, told the committee that “long-term chronic under-funding of the sector” had led to cuts.

He added: “It’s now got to the situation that when we talk about efficiencies, there is no fat on the bone, we’ve been cutting into muscle for several years now and now we’ve got to the extent where we’re actually downsizing, and it’s the only way we can actually remain solvent.”

Decisions on reducing staff at his college, Mr Smeall said, are not made on teaching standards, but because “I simply don’t have enough money to pay the bill”.