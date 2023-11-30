MP demands urgent action to address conditions at Bedford Prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP demands urgent action to address conditions at Bedford Prison

By Press Association
Prison windows (Andrew Parsons/PA)
Prison windows (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Inmates at a prison in need of urgent improvement slept with covers over their mouths to stop cockroaches crawling in, ministers have heard.

Bedford Prison was issued with an urgent notification to improve in November, after inspectors found violence, squalid conditions and high rates of self-harm.

The category B reception prison is the fifth to be given an urgent notice in the last 12 months.

An inspection by HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) found levels of violence against staff were at the highest rate in any adult male prison in the country, while it had the third highest rate of recorded self-harm.

Examples of “unprofessional behaviour” and “excessive force” were seen by inspectors, with the use of force remaining “high”.

The inspection also found new prisoners being placed in dirty cells with limited induction while three quarters of inmates lived in overcrowded conditions with a widespread infestation of rats and cockroaches.

Raising the conditions in the prison, Labour MP for Bedford Mohammad Yasin told the Commons: “I have been told that prisoners sleep with covers over their mouths to stop cockroaches crawling in while they sleep.

“The inhumane segregation unit, once described as a rat-infested dungeon, was supposed to have been shut down years ago, but endless delays to the new unit means it is still in use.

“So will the minister explain what he believes prisons are for?

“Locking people away in these conditions does not keep society safe.

“Where is the rehabilitation in this system?

“Who can leave these conditions a better person, or less likely to reoffend?

“Overcrowded, squalid, and unsafe prisons will never help or allow people to turn their lives around and move on from a life of crime and hurting others.”

MP portraits
Edward Argar (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Mr Yasin called on ministers to set out their plans to improve the prison, suggesting huge investment and moving inmates to other institutions to tackle overcrowding.

He said: “In 2017, when HMP Liverpool was described as having the worst living conditions ever seen by inspectors, the prison was successfully turned around by significant population reduction, huge investment, and resources were channelled towards the prison.

“Bedford needs this level of sustainable investment now, but in the context of the current capacity crisis, will the minister confirm if such a decanting measure is even possible?”

Justice minister Edward Argar responded: “I am deeply concerned by the recent HMIP findings at HMP Bedford, particularly in regard to safety and living conditions, and I have been clear the situation needs to improve quickly.

“This is, as he set out very clearly, the second time an urgent notification has been invoked at HMP Bedford, and I agree that the circumstances leading to this are not acceptable.”

The minister said his boss, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, would set out his response to the HMIP inspection by December 15, including an action plan to address the conditions and staffing problems faced by the prison.