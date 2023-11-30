Pubs and bars urge Aslef to follow in lead of RMT ahead of rail strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pubs and bars urge Aslef to follow in lead of RMT ahead of rail strikes

By Press Association
Hospitality businesses have urged Aslef to follow the lead of RMT ahead of week-long planned disruption (Revolution Bars Group/PA)
Hospitality businesses have cheered Britain’s biggest rail workers’ union accepting a pay deal, but urged Aslef to follow suit ahead of week-long planned disruption.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union voted overwhelmingly to accept a deal to end their long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

It follows an 18-month row with the Government, resulting in regular strike action causing havoc for passengers across the country.

The vote has been welcomed by hospitality firms, including pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels who have been hammered by strike action leading to fewer commuters and travellers into city centres.

Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of UKHospitality, which represents more than 130,000 venues, said: “Hospitality businesses will be breathing a sigh of relief that the critical festive period will be protected from strikes from RMT members.

“Businesses, workers and the public now have a degree of certainty when it comes to their Christmas plans.

“We are not out of the woods yet, with strikes by Aslef set to cause significant disruption next week.

“I would urge Aslef to follow the lead of the RMT and commit to holding no further strikes in December and the New Year.

“Any further strikes would decimate the essential Christmas trading period for businesses, prevent millions from working and interrupt families’ festive plans.”

Members of Aslef, which represents train drivers, at 16 train operating companies are planning to walk out over a series of strikes between Saturday and December 8, and will refuse to work overtime from Friday to December 8.

UKHospitality said the planned rolling strikes and overtime ban is estimated to cost the sector at least £500 million in lost sales.

Rob Pitcher, the chief executive of Revolution Bars Group, which runs 45 Revolution bars across the UK and other venues, joined calls to Aslef ahead of expected nationwide disruption.

He said: “We are very pleased to see that the RMT won’t be striking anytime soon but hope for this to be permanent.

“We really need Aslef to do the right thing by the British public too.

“Everyone deserves their first uninterrupted Christmas season in four years.”