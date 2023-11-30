Prime Minister switches on Downing Street Christmas tree lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Prime Minister switches on Downing Street Christmas tree lights

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, at the switching on of the Downing Street Christmas tree lights in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Prime Minister joked that it would be nice to “just click a button” and make everything brighter, as he switched on the lights of the Downing Street Christmas tree.

Rishi Sunak joined more than 100 guests, including Points of Light award winners, at a festive market in Downing Street on Thursday afternoon to start a countdown before flicking a switch on the gates outside No 10 to turn on the tree’s lights.

The Prime Minister thanked Dartmoor Christmas Tree Farm for supplying an “incredible spruce” to Downing Street.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, speak to guests at the switching on of the Downing Street Christmas tree lights in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Standing outside No 10 alongside his wife Akshata Murty, Mr Sunak joked: “As Prime Minister, I’ve got to say, it would be very nice if sometimes you could just click a button and everything would turn out to be brighter.

“It’s one of the rare chances that I’m going to get to do that.”

Mr Sunak added: “It’s also a chance to just say thank you to all those incredible people working in places like the NHS, the police, our armed forces, who are not going to be with their loved ones at Christmas – we’re all very grateful for their sacrifice and dedication.”

Christmas carols, including Joy to the World, were played by the London Community Gospel Choir and a military band as guests attended the festive market in Downing Street on a cold afternoon in central London.

Before returning back inside No 10, the Prime Minister spoke to stallholders and posed for photos with guests.

Dartmoor Christmas Tree Farm supplied the tree for Downing Street, whilst Friezeland Christmas Tree Farm provided the wreath for the door of No 10

Attendees at the market included military families, Points of Light award winners who have been commended for their charitable work, business students, and the owners of Dartmoor Christmas Tree Farm.

British businesses showcasing their products at the market included Mixpixie, Joy by Corrine Smith and Create Gift Love from online retailer Not on The High Street.

Guests enjoyed food and drink from businesses across the UK including Forest Feast from Northern Ireland, Slainte Sauce from Scotland, Mijmoj from Wales and Mocha Chocolate from Yorkshire.

Friezeland Christmas Tree Farm, in Warwickshire, provided the wreath for the No 10 front door after winning the Champion Festive Wreath of the Year 2023.