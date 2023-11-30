Voice of business at heart of Government, insists minister

The voice of business is being “put at the heart of Government”, a senior member of Humza Yousaf’s Cabinet has said.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray told business leaders he is looking to deliver for them after a new deal for business was brought in when Mr Yousaf became First Minister.

An implementation plan has been published as the Scottish Government seeks to make good on the recommendations made by the New Deal Group.

Speaking at the Scottish Chambers of Commerce annual dinner on Thursday, Mr Gray said: “The voice of business is not just being listened to, it is being put at the heart of Government.

“We have published an implementation plan on recommendations deriving from the New Deal Group and I am very conscious that, to keep earning your trust, I must deliver on it.”

He said work in this area would “not provide a solution to all policy issues or stop differences of opinion”, but added it should ensure the Government “operate on the basis of no surprises”.

Mr Gray told the business leaders that policy should be “informed by your expertise”, while business planning should be informed by “clear, early signals of policy” from ministers.

He acknowledged the need to tackle the labour and skills shortages that have impacted some industries, pledging the Government will shortly update plans for the reform of lifelong education and skills training.

Mr Gray said: “We continue to work with industry to develop our talent attraction and migration service and create the conditions to help business flourish and, in turn, drive economic growth that benefits all of society.”