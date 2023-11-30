Voice of business at heart of Government, insists minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Voice of business at heart of Government, insists minister

By Press Association
Neil Gray addressed the Scottish Chambers of Commerce annual dinner (PA)
The voice of business is being “put at the heart of Government”, a senior member of Humza Yousaf’s Cabinet has said.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray told business leaders he is looking to deliver for them after a new deal for business was brought in when Mr Yousaf became First Minister.

An implementation plan has been published as the Scottish Government seeks to make good on the recommendations made by the New Deal Group.

Speaking at the Scottish Chambers of Commerce annual dinner on Thursday, Mr Gray said: “The voice of business is not just being listened to, it is being put at the heart of Government.

“We have published an implementation plan on recommendations deriving from the New Deal Group and I am very conscious that, to keep earning your trust, I must deliver on it.”

He said work in this area would “not provide a solution to all policy issues or stop differences of opinion”, but added it should ensure the Government “operate on the basis of no surprises”.

Mr Gray told the business leaders that policy should be “informed by your expertise”, while business planning should be informed by “clear, early signals of policy” from ministers.

He acknowledged the need to tackle the labour and skills shortages that have impacted some industries, pledging the Government will shortly update plans for the reform of lifelong education and skills training.

Mr Gray said: “We continue to work with industry to develop our talent attraction and migration service and create the conditions to help business flourish and, in turn, drive economic growth that benefits all of society.”