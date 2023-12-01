Government delays mean more plastic waste will go to landfill, say MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Government delays mean more plastic waste will go to landfill, say MPs

By Press Association
Councils and businesses are ‘crying out’ for clarification on waste reforms, MPs said (Jonathan Pow/PA)
More plastic waste than ever before could end up in landfill, incinerated or exported because of delays and a lack of clarity on Government waste reforms, MPs have said.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) wants businesses to produce less plastic and people to recycle more of it, with a target to recycle 65% of municipal waste by 2035, which includes other materials such as paper and glass as well as plastic.

Current recycling rates have sat just below 45% for several years and the Government recently announced a ban on single-use items in an effort to get this figure higher.

It also has a deposit return scheme planned for 2025 where consumers will get money back for recycling plastic bottles, though the plan has been heavily criticised for its delays and for not including glass.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has published a report in which MPs said there has been very little progress since the Government published its circular economy plan in 2018.

Reforms on collection and packaging are yet to be implemented and, when they are, councils and businesses will not be able to make the necessary investments without further clarification from the Government on what shape the reforms will take, the committee said.

Defra has not published any requirements relating to a simpler recycling consultation that closed two years ago and has delayed implementing the first step of its reforms programme until 2025 because of “weaknesses” in the department, MPs said.

Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the committee, said: “Changing how we deal with waste is crucial to save the environment from further damage and meet the legally-binding target of net zero emissions by 2050.

“To meet its targets, it’s vital that the Government encourages a circular economy where products can be used again or for longer.

“Without a clearly communicated vision from Government on how these crucial reforms will actually work in practice, it’s unlikely that these targets are reachable.”

Glass bottles
Glass will be excluded from a future deposit return scheme (Steve Parsons/PA)

She added that Defra lacks a clear plan on how to realise its ambitions, meaning consumers, businesses and local councils are not able to prepare for the changes and are “crying out for information”.

The committee wants Defra to improve the way it runs programmes in future to avoid similar delays and set a date for when it will say how much extra businesses will have to pay to produce packaging and how the changes will impact local authority funding.

It also said Defra should explain how it expects to meet its 65% target given its simpler recycling programme is expected to achieve 62% at best.

A Defra spokesperson said: “Significant progress has been made on the delivery of our reforms to reduce waste and improve our use of resources.

“We are working with the supply chain to strengthen relationships and ensure they are kept informed and involved.

“We are delivering on our commitments. In October we set out a new, simpler, common-sense approach to recycling, meaning that people across England will be able to recycle the same materials alongside proposals for a weekly food waste.”