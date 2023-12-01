UK can ‘stand tall’ at Cop28 summit, Sunak says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK can ‘stand tall’ at Cop28 summit, Sunak says

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the roof of the British Embassy in Dubai before attending the Cop28 summit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the roof of the British Embassy in Dubai before attending the Cop28 summit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak said the UK can “stand tall” at the Cop28 climate conference as it remains a “leader” on tackling climate change despite his rollback of ambitions at home.

The Prime Minister also heaped praise on the King for his involvement in the annual UN climate talks in Dubai, saying Charles’ role attested to Britain’s authority on green issues.

Mr Sunak will announce £1.6 billion for international climate finance, including to support projects to halt deforestation and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

But his attendance at Cop28 comes after he scaled back a host of pledges designed to help the UK reach net zero by 2050 and vowed to “max out” the UK’s oil and gas reserves by granting new North Sea drilling licences.

Mr Sunak was asked as he flew to Dubai what he would say to those accusing him of being unserious about climate action.

“We’ve got a better track record than any other major economy in decarbonising,” he told journalists on the plane.

“Any which way I look at it, we are a leader on this issue. We have been, we’re continuing to do so. So I will walk around very proudly tomorrow championing the UK’s achievements in this space.”

It came after Lord Goldsmith, who resigned as his environment minister accusing Mr Sunak of being “uninterested” in green issues, told Sky News: “There’s no doubt our standing has diminished considerably in recent months.

“The UK is just not seen by our allies – big and also small island members of the commonwealth – as a reliable or serious partner.”

Cop28 summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a ‘huddle’ press conference with political journalists on the flight to Dubai (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But Mr Sunak said the UK’s representation – from himself, Charles and Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron – “speaks again to our leadership on this issue”.

He said he was “delighted” the King, with his “longstanding track record championing this issue” – is delivering an opening address for the fortnight of talks.

Mr Sunak told reporters: “I’m delighted that he’s going to be at Cop tomorrow, he’s giving a call to arms in the opening statement and … it speaks volumes about our type of leadership as a country that we’ve got our head of state there, delivering a call to arms in the opening statement which speaks volumes about the respect that he’s got on this issue around the world.”

Mr Sunak defended his move to issue more licences for North Sea exploration, arguing that “the practical and sensible thing for the country is to make sure we use the resources at home as part of that sensible transition”.

Mr Sunak told broadcasters he meant “the people protesting outside my house” when he said he would not allow “ideological zealots” to dictate climate policy.

Sir Keir Starmer is also heading to the gathering in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to stress that Britain would be open to green investment under a Labour government and position himself as a prime minister in waiting.

Asked about Sir Keir’s plans to make Britain the world’s green finance capital, Mr Sunak accused him of “just trying to catch up” as his Government already has a “fantastic track record”.

The Labour leader, who polls suggest is on track to snatch the keys to No 10 at the next general election, will be meeting world leaders and foreign investors at the conference.

State Opening of Parliament
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are both attending the UN climate talks in Dubai (Hannah McKay/PA)

Mr Sunak batted off questions on whether he fears Sir Keir appears more like a statesman, pointing to his own “fantastic track record” of global diplomacy over the last year.

“I feel pretty good about how we’ve conducted our foreign policy and engaged all our partners and allies around the world over the past year and delivered real benefits for the British people at home in investment and jobs and better security.

“And that’s what we’ll continue to do. That’s what I’ll be doing at this summit. I’ll be speaking to lots of leaders about things not just climate change, but also the situation in the Middle East.”

Reacting to news fighting has resumed in Gaza, the Prime Minister said he will call for “sustained humanitarian pauses” in meetings with regional leaders “so that more aid can get into the people of Gaza but also the hostages can come out”.

Cop28 takes place in the context of rising geopolitical tensions, with fears that the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine could make co-operation even more difficult.

The location of this year’s climate talks has prompted scepticism among many campaigners, as the United Arab Emirates is one of the world’s chief oil producers.

Cop28 president Sultan al-Jaber, who is also chief executive of state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has been accused of seeking to use the conference to strike oil and gas deals – which he has denied.

Asked whether the allegations undermine the UAE’s position leading the negotiations, Mr Sunak said: “No. Look, I commend the UAE’s leadership on this summit in general, we’ve been working very closely with them.

“In particular I’m really pleased that they’ve made incredible progress on the finance aspect of this.”

He said it was a “massive achievement” that a landmark deal to help the world’s poorest and most vulnerable countries pay for the irreversible impacts of climate change was agreed on the first day of the gathering.

The Prime Minister said he had not discussed the Cop28 summit with his climate-conscious daughter, saying they were too busy eating pasta and popcorn at the Downing Street Christmas market before his departure to Dubai.

But, he said, more generally he had a “very strong Conservative instinct to protect what we have for future generations”.

“It’s our moral responsibility to leave our kids’ environment in a better state than we found it, not just for my kids, that’s for everyone.”

Mr Sunak gave a lengthy response about children’s love of nature and his announcement this week of a search for a new national park for England and protection for urban wildlife havens and trees.