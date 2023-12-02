Health Secretary tells of ‘respect’ for junior doctors before strike talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health Secretary tells of ‘respect’ for junior doctors before strike talks

By Press Association
The Health Secretary has spoken of her respect for striking junior doctors ahead of fresh pay talks (PA)
The Health Secretary has spoken of her “respect” for striking junior doctors ahead of fresh pay talks.

Victoria Atkins struck a conciliatory tone, saying she wants to build a “new relationship” with the British Medical Association (BMA) after her appointment less than three weeks ago.

Her language has proved markedly different to her predecessor Steve Barclay, who referred to the BMA as having a politically “militant stance”.

Ms Atkins, in an interview with The Times, said junior doctors “understand” the Government is “not going to be able to meet some of their asks” but she is entering discussions with a “constructive frame of mind”.

It comes after she this week agreed a deal with consultants in England to potentially end a long and bitter dispute over pay.

The deal on the table, set to be put to union members, will see the country’s top doctors earn more money from January, although it will not be paid until April.

The junior doctors’ dispute remains unresolved, however. Their opening gambit was for a 35% pay rise.

During the summer, the Government said junior doctors would receive a 6% wage rise plus £1,250, in line with recommendations from independent pay review bodies, but it was not enough to satisfy unions.

Ms Atkins refused to echo Mr Barclay’s labelling of the BMA as “militant”.

She said: “I can only speak as I find and I had the pleasure of meeting the two leaders of the BMA junior doctors’ committee and I found them to be very constructive.

Victoria Atkins
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has struck a conciliatory tone as she enters fresh talks with striking junior doctors (PA)

“I’m not going to be able to meet some of their asks. I think they understand that.

“But what I do want to look at is not just pay, but also that we value them as members of the workforce.

“Of course I respect junior doctors. I have admiration for our doctors but also nurses and our volunteers.”

There is said to be an acceptance among ministers that without breakthroughs in the health sector strikes deadlock, there is little chance of delivering on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to cut NHS waiting lists before a likely general election next year.

NHS trusts are also footing the bill to bring in expensive locums to cover the strikes, which have been going on for a year.

Downing Street said this week that ministers will be open to “non-pay” negotiations with junior doctors in what could amount to a deal similar to that agreed with consultants.

Wes Streeting
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has announced plans for neighbourhood health centres (PA)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Monday: “Certainly our offer to junior doctors is the same as to consultants.

“While headline pay was a settled issue, we are more than happy to discuss non-pay issues.”

The efforts to resolve the strikes in the NHS comes as Labour set out plans for GP hubs, where patients can access weekend and evening walk-in appointments.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the Opposition party plans, if it wins the next election, to install in every part of the country neighbourhood health centres that bring together a wide range of services, including doctors, dentists and treatment of minor injuries.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting tweeted: “Labour’s mission is to get our NHS back on its feet and fit for the future — a neighbourhood health service that gets to patients faster, treats them quicker and prevents ill-health.”