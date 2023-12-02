Alba to stand in ‘at least’ 12 Scottish seats, party hints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Alba to stand in ‘at least’ 12 Scottish seats, party hints

By Press Association
Alex Salmond hit out at the SNP’s decision to ‘go it alone’ at the next election (PA)
Alex Salmond hit out at the SNP’s decision to ‘go it alone’ at the next election (PA)

The Alba Party will make a “wide-scale intervention” in “at least” 12 Scottish seats at the next general election, hinting that it will not seek to field candidates in every constituency.

Following a meeting of its national council in Aberdeen on Saturday, Alba Party leader Alex Salmond said the move has been agreed.

The party will begin the selection process for candidates and announce who will stand in the new year.

In a statement after the meeting, the former first minister said his party is the only one with a “credible strategy” for Scottish independence.

This week, Alba Holyrood leader Ash Regan unveiled plans for a member’s Bill which would call a referendum on September 18 next year – the 10-year anniversary of the independence vote – on whether the Scottish Parliament should have the powers to hold a second referendum and negotiate separation.

He also criticised the SNP for choosing to “go it alone” at the next election as opposed to joining the Alba-proposed Scotland United strategy – which would see a single pro-independence candidate stand in each Scottish constituency.

“Alba Party called on the independence movement to move forward with a Scotland United approach but sadly the SNP have opted to go it alone – this is something that in Rutherglen we know was fatal for them,” he said.

“Alba are now the only party that have a viable strategy for the general election and we are the only party with a credible strategy to move the independence movement forward – as Ash Regan MSP set out with her plan for a referendum Bill to be progressed in Holyrood.

“The SNP strategy for the general election is incoherent and recently the Greens have said that independence is no longer a red line for them and they would be happy to prop up a unionist government at Holyrood.”

Mr Salmond said his party is now “Scotland’s independence party”.

“Therefore our national council have agreed that we will commence preparations for a wide-scale intervention of at least 12 candidates across Scotland at next year’s general election to make sure the people of Scotland have the choice of voting for independence – something I am more confident now than ever that a majority will take,” he added.