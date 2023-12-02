UK announces funding at Cop28 to prevent global deforestation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK announces funding at Cop28 to prevent global deforestation

By Press Association
Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho announced further UK climate contributions at Cop28 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Green energy agreements with countries such as the US and Brazil, along with funding to prevent deforestation, have been announced by the Energy Secretary at the Cop28 climate summit.

During a flying visit to Dubai for the conference on Friday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced £1.6 billion for international climate finance, including to support projects to halt deforestation and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said, as part of that package, more than £85 million will go towards initiatives to protect forests, including £35 million alone for Brazil’s dedicated fund to prevent the Amazon rainforest from being culled further.

Officials said the Cabinet minister would also use her trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to sign clean energy agreements with international partners, including Brazil, the US and countries across Europe.

Heading into the international conference, the UK Government faced questions about its commitment to tackling climate change after Mr Sunak watered down a number of key pledges on achieving a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.

But Ms Coutinho said the UK is a “world leader in the drive to net zero” and was looking to support international allies such as Brazil to “meet their climate ambitions”.

The senior Conservative said: “That is why we have pledged up to £35 million to help stop deforestation in the Amazon, making the UK one of the largest contributors to the Amazon Fund.

“We will also partner with Brazil at Cop28 and draw on our combined strengths to develop alternative fuels like hydrogen, advance green technologies and drive global action to cut emissions.”

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said Britain’s deals at Cop include £2 million of support for US-led efforts to cut global emissions.

The contribution towards US President Joe Biden’s Methane Finance Sprint programme will support projects in developing countries, helping them to reduce emissions in major methane emitting sectors such as energy, agriculture and waste, officials said.

Two separate deals between the UK and Brazil will help speed up the South American country’s transition to clean technologies, the department added.

The UK has also endorsed a global ambition to treble civil nuclear power capacity by 2050, alongside other like-minded nations including the US and France, to help move towards cleaner energy sources.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also been in the UAE for the climate talks.

He has been meeting investors and global leaders, holding talks with the president of Brazil Lula da Silva and the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Saturday.

Sir Keir pushed back against reported suggestions his party would not deliver on plans to borrow £28 billion a year to invest in green jobs and industry.

The Opposition party has already scaled the plans back, meaning they will not be delivered in the first year of a Labour government if it wins next year’s likely general election.

Cop28 summit
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is in Dubai for Cop28 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He told the BBC the £28 billion “will be ramped up probably in the second half of the parliament” if Labour wins the next election in order to deliver its mission of running the country on clean power by 2030 to reduce bills and increase energy security.

Energy prices rocketed in recent years following the global emergence from coronavirus restrictions and the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The outcome that we are driving at here is the transition so that for years and years to come, millions of people up and down the country will have cheaper bills, because we can’t go on like this,” Sir Keir said.

“Because we haven’t made these tough choices, we are now exposed to very high energy prices — we have seen that in the last two years.

“I’m not prepared to allow the British public to go through again what they’ve just been through in the last two or three years in the cost-of-living crisis.

“We have to take the tough decisions to make sure we never face this again as a country.”