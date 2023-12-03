Sir Keir Starmer criticised for crediting Margaret Thatcher’s ‘sense of purpose’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sir Keir Starmer criticised for crediting Margaret Thatcher’s ‘sense of purpose’

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer was accused of trying to “ride on the coattails” of Margaret Thatcher’s success by praising the former prime minister while appealing to Tory voters.

The Labour leader, in a move likely to annoy some on the left of his party, used a Sunday Telegraph opinion piece to praise Conservative Mrs Thatcher for having sought to “drag Britain out of its stupor by setting loose our natural entrepreneurialism”.

He named her alongside former Labour prime ministers Tony Blair and Clement Attlee as those leaders in modern British politics who sought to deliver “meaningful change” by acting “in service of the British people, rather than dictating to them”.

Margaret Thatcher
Former prime minister Margaret Thatcher (PA)

Sir Keir, speaking to the BBC, said Mrs Thatcher had a “driving sense of purpose” although he made sure to stress his comments did not mean he agreed with what she did.

But Sir Keir did appeal to Tory voters to make a switch at the next general election, urging them to “look again at Labour” as he criticised the Government for allowing the UK to “drift” over the last 13 years.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “I think the public will see this for what it is.

“Don’t forget, he wasn’t appealing to Margaret Thatcher’s entrepreneurial spirit when he was courting votes from the hard-left.

“And I suspect the great lady herself would view a man that is trying to ride on the coattails of her success with the following words: ‘No, no, no’.”

Ms Atkins was referencing a 1990 Commons rebuke Mrs Thatcher gave to then European Commission boss Jacques Delors as he sought greater Brussels control.

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf, writing on X, said: “What Thatcher did to mining and industrial communities was not ‘entrepreneurialism’, it was vandalism.

“Starmer praising Thatcher is an insult to those communities in Scotland, and across the UK, who still bear the scars of her disastrous policies.”

Sir Keir, speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Broadcasting House, said: “The point I’m making in the article really is that you can distinguish political leaders, certainly in the post-war period, into those that had a plan and those that drifted essentially.

“And that’s why I referenced: Attlee, who obviously had a strong plan, New Jerusalem; Tony Blair, who captured the optimism of the 1990s having changed the Labour Party; and Thatcher, who did have a plan for entrepreneurialism, had a mission, it doesn’t mean I agree with what she did but I don’t think anybody could suggest that she didn’t have a driving sense of purpose.

“And the reason I referenced all three of them is because we’ve drifted as a country the last 13 years, we’ve declined as a country in the last 13 years, and the characteristic of an incoming Labour government – if we’re privileged enough to come in to serve – will be this sense of mission, this sense of having a plan that we’re operating to, a driving sense of purpose.”

Sir Keir said he has “fundamentally changed” Labour compared to the Jeremy Corbyn-led party defeated at the 2019 general election.

Sir Keir added: “What I say to those many people who will have voted Tory in the past is if you believe in not just fixing your country but renewing it and taking it forward, if you want to be part of a national project that will take our country forward, build up our economy in the way we want, build our security, make sure that we take advantage of the transition that comes with the energy transition, then the Labour Party is the party for you.

“I think there are many people in that camp who say ‘Look, I may have voted for the Tories in the past, but I do believe in my country, I do believe in a sense of purpose and the national mission is for me’.”

He added: “I do want to persuade those that have voted Tory in the past to vote Labour this time around, look again at Labour.”

Sir Keir was told that by saying such things, including about Mrs Thatcher and his stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict, he has left some Labour members feeling unrepresented.

He replied: “My focus, whether it’s on the renewal that our country needs or the resolution of the awful situation in Israel and Gaza is not on the Labour Party members and the Labour Party movement.

“We’ve spent a decade before I became leader obsessing about our membership and having a discussion with ourselves.

“My change of the Labour Party means we’ve turned inside out and we face the voters and face the country.”