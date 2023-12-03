Health Secretary: Avoiding winter crisis in NHS is ‘number one priority’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Health Secretary: Avoiding winter crisis in NHS is ‘number one priority’

By Press Association
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins talks to the media outside the BBC Broadcasting House in London, after appearing on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Picture date: Sunday December 3, 2023 (Victoria Jones/PA)
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins talks to the media outside the BBC Broadcasting House in London, after appearing on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Picture date: Sunday December 3, 2023 (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Health Secretary has described the bid to avoid a winter crisis in the NHS as her “number one priority”.

Victoria Atkins insisted the NHS has been working “very hard” to prepare for this winter and planning started “much earlier than normal”, adding there are extra beds and more ambulances on the road.

The Liberal Democrats said the Government is “flying blind into another winter crisis” while the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said staff are working in “dire situations” throughout the year.

Ms Atkins, who took on the role last month, told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “It is my number one priority for the winter because I know the worry that people have, particularly when an accident or something like that happens. We are going to do everything we can.

“And actually, in fairness, the NHS has been working very hard to prepare for this winter. Planning started much earlier than normal. We’re building 5,000 beds in hospitals, we’ve got more ambulances on the road.

“We’ve also got through-access, such as telephony appointments. I know not everybody likes them. But actually for some people, they really do make the difference.”

In an earlier interview with Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News, the senior Conservative said the “winter crisis is of course my absolute priority over the coming months” and that an “urgent and emergency care plan” is in place.

A total of 800 new ambulances have been introduced, she said.

Ms Atkins, asked on the BBC whether she had ever gone private, said: “I used it once for a second opinion many years ago.

“But I’ve used the NHS my entire life.

“I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes on the NHS, and it has supported me every year of my life since.”

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “Atkins couldn’t provide any reassurance for patients stuck waiting for surgery and treatment.

“With no extra money for the NHS during the autumn statement, we’re flying blind into another winter crisis and Atkins wouldn’t even deny it.”

RCN chief nurse Nicola Ranger said: “Today we might be discussing the winter crisis but NHS performance has been falling over a decade regardless of the season. Cold months bring particular challenges but nursing staff are working in dire situations year-round.”

She added: “The Health Secretary admits this will be an extremely challenging winter.

“To tackle it head on, the Government should focus on correcting its decision to hand nurses one of the lowest pay rises in the public sector, deliver safe staffing levels including in legislation, and provide the investment the workforce plan needs to succeed.”