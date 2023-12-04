Barclay family repays £1.2bn debt to Lloyds amid potential sale of Telegraph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barclay family repays £1.2bn debt to Lloyds amid potential sale of Telegraph

By Press Association
Lloyds seized the newspaper group during the summer (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Barclay family has repaid the nearly £1.2 billion that it owed to Lloyds Bank, opening up its chance to transfer control of the Telegraph newspaper to an Abu Dhabi-backed fund.

Lloyds confirmed that it had received the money on Monday, after seizing control of Telegraph Media Group in June over the unpaid debt.

It then tried to sell the newspaper group, which also owns the Spectator.

Lloyds said the debt of Penultimate Investments Holding Limited (PIHL), the holding company, had been repaid.

Daily Telegraph potential sale
The offices of the Telegraph Media Group in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We can confirm the repayment of the PIHL facilities has now completed,” it said.

“We are always keen to work constructively with customers who get into difficulty with their repayments to reach an amicable solution.

“We’d like to thank all parties for their role in reaching this point.”

The Barclays had last month reached a deal with RedBird IMI to get help to pay back the debts. RedBird IMI would then take over control of the newspaper group.

RedBird IMI is led by the former boss of CNN, Jeff Zucker. It is part owned by US firm RedBird Capital.

But it is the other joint owner, International Media Investments of Abu Dhabi, which has worried the Government.

Last week the Culture Secretary, Lucy Frazer, asked watchdog Ofcom to launch a probe into whether the sale to RedBird IMI would impact the accurate presentation of news and freedom of expression in the Telegraph titles.

Ms Frazer said “there may be public interest considerations” with the change of ownership which “warrant further investigation”.

The regulator has until January 26 next year to report back to the minister.

RedBird IMI said that it would “co-operate fully with the Government and regulator”.