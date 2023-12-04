Ministers in talks with senior judges over changes to legal services reform Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ministers in talks with senior judges over changes to legal services reform Bill

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has revealed some of the detail of changes it will make to a Bill which updates the regulation of legal services (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Government has revealed some of the detail of changes it will make to a Bill which updates the regulation of legal services (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government is in talks with senior members of the judiciary about the changes to be made to controversial legal reforms going through Holyrood.

Community safety minister Siobhian Brown said she hoped there would be an “agreed position” on amendments to the Regulation of Legal Services (Scotland) Bill “early next year”.

With the Government having come under pressure from both Holyrood and the legal profession to set out what changes to the legislation could look like, Ms Brown detailed some areas ministers are proposing.

It comes in the wake of Scotland’s second most senior judge, Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian, telling MSPs there are “grave concerns” about the Bill as it stands.

Meanwhile, the senators of the College of Justice have warned if it is not changed the legislation could leave the legal system open to “political abuse”.

While Ms Brown said the Bill would “bring many benefits to both the legal sector and consumers of legal services”, she stressed that the Scottish Government was “committed to working collaboratively with all interested parties, including the legal sector” to get it through Holyrood.

Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian spoke to MSPs about the concerns some in the judiciary have about the Bill as it stands (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Bill as it stands would give give ministers powers over the regulation of legal professionals, by allowing them to amend the regulatory objectives and professional principles of the sector, something usually done by the country’s most senior judge, the Lord President of the Court of Session, and others.

Ms Brown acknowledged there had been “concerns raised in respect of the role placed on Scottish ministers within the Bill”.

In a letter to MSPs on the Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee, who have been scrutinising the legislation, the minister said there had been meetings between the Government and various interested parties “including the senior judiciary and their officials” as part of efforts to “build consensus around the best approach to amend the Bill”.

While the “actual amendments will only be finalised when those discussions have concluded”, Ms Brown confirmed to the committee the Scottish Government intends to drop section five of the Bill – which allows for regulatory objectives and professional principles to be amended so these can be updated in line with regulatory best practice.

The Government also plans amendments to “narrow the scope” of another section of the legislation, the minister said, while another section – on the rules for authorised legal businesses – will see changes so that functions are only exercised by Scotland’s most senior judge, the Lord President, rather than jointly by ministers and the Lord President as currently proposed.

The changes were outlined after Lady Dorrian last week told MSPs that the judiciary did “not have any idea” about what the amendments will be.

The Lord Justice Clerk said then: “Seeing sight of the amendments has really got to be the first stage.”