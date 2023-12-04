Strikes halted at school as deal reached over ‘unacceptable’ pupil behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strikes halted at school as deal reached over ‘unacceptable’ pupil behaviour

By Press Association
Staff at Oasis Academy, on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, had been on strike for three days demanding a zero-tolerance approach to bad behaviour after months of concerns about safety (PA)
A deal has been struck between school staff and an academy where teachers have been striking over pupils’ threats and violence.

Staff at Oasis Academy, on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, had been on strike for three days demanding a zero-tolerance approach to bad behaviour after months of concerns about safety.

Further days of action have been halted because an agreement has been reached to tackle unacceptable pupil behaviour including physical and verbal assaults.

The National Education Union (NEU) said its members have voted to accept the offer, which includes £500,000 for additional behaviour specialist staff, a minimum of five days’ exclusion for assaults and threats against staff and a behaviour and safety working group between the union and academy trust.

NEU regional secretary Maria Fawcett said: “I am pleased that progress has been made in negotiations and that this has given members some confidence that things will start to improve at their school.

“The employer has made several promises and members have now put their trust in Oasis to deliver a safe and acceptable working and learning environment.

“Members rightly expect rapid improvements to be made and they have made clear that further action will result if promised improvements in behaviour and safety do not take place”.

Headteacher Andy Booth said: “At Oasis Academy Isle of Sheppey, we are committed to giving every young person the best possible education, every day, so I am pleased that there has been a pause in industrial action.

“We’ve had positive and productive meetings with union representatives, and I am proud of the progress we have made. We will continue to work constructively and openly to avoid future disruptions.”