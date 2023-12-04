Minister hopes Hamas sex attackers ‘get what’s coming to them’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister hopes Hamas sex attackers ‘get what’s coming to them’

By Press Association
Peers were told of alleged rapes by Hamas members (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Peers were told of alleged rapes by Hamas members (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A Home Office minister has said he hopes those who carried out acts of rape and sexual violence in the deadly attack by Hamas on Israel “get what’s coming to them”.

Speaking in Parliament, Lord Sharpe of Epsom made clear he did not mean sanctions.

The Tory frontbencher also joined criticism of campaigners against sexual violence who had remained silent over the outrages committed by insurgents on October 7.

He said he could think of an “unreasonable” explanation and it “disgusted” him.

The UN is among those to have been lambasted for the delay in condemning the reported use of sexual violence by Hamas.

The militant group, banned as a terror organisation by the UK, has denied the abuses.

Raising the issue at Westminster, leading lawyer Lord Pannick, an independent crossbencher, said: “Does the minister share the widespread outrage at the use of rape and other forms of sexual violence by Hamas in Israel on October 7?

“Does he also share the widespread outrage that so many individuals and groups who do such excellent work in combating sexual violence have remained silent until now, almost two months since those outrages?

“Can he think of any reason why in this respect Jewish women don’t matter?”

Responding, Lord Sharpe said: “Why did it take the UN so long to condemn those actions?”

On the reluctance of some groups to speak out, he added: “Unfortunately, I can think of an unreasonable answer and it disgusts me.”

Lord Sharpe went on: “From a personal point of view I hope the perpetrators get what’s coming to them and, believe me, I don’t mean sanctions.”

The October massacre by Hamas triggered the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades.