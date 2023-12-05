Sunak rebuked as PMs ‘dodged Intelligence and Security Committee since 2014’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak rebuked as PMs ‘dodged Intelligence and Security Committee since 2014’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was urged to meet with the parliamentary watchdog scrutinising UK intelligence activities (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was urged to meet with the parliamentary watchdog scrutinising UK intelligence activities (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak has been rebuked for hiding security matters from proper oversight by the parliamentary watchdog scrutinising UK intelligence activities.

The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) – made up of senior MPs and peers – complained that they have not met a prime minister since 2014.

In its annual report, the panel expressed concern that it had not been given oversight of parts of policy departments to which security responsibilities have been devolved, despite past assurances by ministers that its remit would be extended to cover any new bodies.

It said the Government has opposed bids to add the departments to the committee’s remit by updating the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the ISC and the Prime Minister, therefore effectively blocking “all attempts to ensure effective scrutiny by Parliament”.

They include the investment security unit in the Cabinet Office; the telecoms security and resilience team and the counter disinformation unit in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology; the transport security, resilience and response group in the Department for Transport; the office of communications in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport; and the intelligence policy department in the Foreign Office.

“The ISC is the only body that has regular access to protectively marked information that is sensitive for national security reasons, such that it is in a position to scrutinise effectively the work of the security and intelligence Agencies and of those parts of departments whose work is directly concerned with intelligence and security matters,” the committee said in a press release to accompany the report.

“We again, therefore, urge the Prime Minister to meet the commitments made to Parliament and to the public, and not to hide security matters from proper oversight.”

The committee chairman, Sir Julian Lewis, said the ISC’s current lack of oversight of those bodies is a “matter of serious concern”.

“It is deeply disappointing that effective scrutiny of national security issues is being prevented, in direct contravention of commitments given to Parliament. We question whether the Government has really thought through the consequences of its current position.”

The MPs and peers also lamented the lack of a meeting with the prime minister for nine years.

Such a meeting took place annually for 20 years following the panel’s establishment in 1994.

The absence of a meeting since 2014 is “unacceptable and reflects the disengagement from the ISC of successive prime ministers,” the committee said.

“The committee urges the Prime Minister to meet with it as a matter of priority: there are matters of significant constitutional importance at stake.”