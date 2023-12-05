Second homes which are turned into short-term lets will be monitored – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second homes which are turned into short-term lets will be monitored – minister

By Press Association
The committee was taking evidence on plans to double the council tax on second homes (Alamy/PA)
Councils will monitor whether new tax changes for second homes will lead to the properties being turned into short-term lets instead, a minister has said.

The Scottish Government plans to give councils the power to double council tax rates on second homes from April 1 2024, in order to incentivise an increase in houses available as primary dwellings or long-term rentals.

The latest figures show there were 24,287 second homes in Scotland last September and it is thought the tax changes will raise around £35 million.

On Tuesday, Holyrood’s Local Government Committee heard from public finance minister Tom Arthur about the Government’s plans.

Mr Arthur stressed it would be up to local government on how to apply any tax increases.

One MSP on the committee said it may be possible for second homeowners to avoid council tax altogether (PA)

He said: “Second homes in some areas may be making a positive contribution, equally in other areas it may be the view of local authorities that they’re causing pressures.

“A way of helping to address that, in tandem with other levers at the disposal of local authorities, would be to use these discretionary powers.”

MSP Willie Coffey said the committee has previously heard evidence that second homeowners may decide to change their properties into short-term lets, which could allow them to circumvent the new council tax and pay non-domestic rates instead.

This could mean they are “not paying anything at all”, he said.

Mr Arthur said it would be something “we continue to monitor and keep under review”.

He said it would be “a consideration for local authorities in terms of monitoring any behavioural response that takes place and in doing so reassessing whether any policy decision they take is having the desired effect”.