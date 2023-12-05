Causes of ADHD medication shortage should be resolved ‘very shortly’ – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Causes of ADHD medication shortage should be resolved ‘very shortly’ – minister

By Press Association
Health minister Maria Caulfield denied shortages of ADHD medication were Brexit-related (PA)
Health minister Maria Caulfield denied shortages of ADHD medication were Brexit-related (PA)

Issues causing a shortage in medications for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are expected to be resolved “very shortly”, a health minister has said.

Maria Caulfield rejected a suggestion made in the Commons that the problem is linked to Brexit, saying it is a “global issue”.

She said the Government expected issues to be “resolved very shortly” and referred to a Government statement which described “capacity constraints at key manufacturing sites” which are “expected to resolve in early 2024”.

SNP MP Amy Callaghan (East Dunbartonshire) said: “Brexit broke Britain. And it is continuing to wreak havoc on supply chains.

“The shortage of ADHD medication is now set to drag on into next spring. The shortages have seen 70% of patients forced to ration their supply of ADHD drugs with 62% reporting an increase in suicidal thoughts.

“What steps is she taking to ensure supplies of these vital medications are reaching pharmacies across the UK?”

Ms Caulfield said: “A shortage of ADHD medications is a global issue, it’s not a Brexit-related issue, and we are hoping to have some positive news over this in the coming weeks.”

Labour MP Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford) also raised the issue in the Commons.

She said: “ADHD medications are essential to many people. And in response to my written question last month, the department outlined disruptions to supplies which are expected to resolve in early 2024.

“How has the Government allowed this to happen? And what plans has the department to prevent a similar situation occurring in the future?”

Ms Caulfield responded: “This is a global shortage of ADHD medication, and as we set out in response to her written answer … we expect that to be resolved very shortly.”

The Government statement she was referencing was made by health minister Andrew Stephenson in response to a written question from Ms Foxcroft.

Mr Stephenson said on November 16: “We are aware of disruptions to the supply of medicines used for the management of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

“While some issues have now been resolved, we know that there are currently disruptions to the supply of some other medicines, primarily driven by issues which have resulted in capacity constraints at key manufacturing sites.

“These issues are expected to resolve in early 2024.”