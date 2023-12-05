More than 2,000 operations cancelled at last minute in October, figures show

More than 2,200 planned operations were cancelled at the last minute in one month, figures show.

In October, 24,201 operations were planned across Scottish health boards – 8.4% higher than the same period in 2022.

However, 2,286 – 9.4% – were cancelled on the day, or the day before, patients were due to be treated, according to figures published by Public Health Scotland.

The figure is consistent with the 2,100 (9.4%) cancelled operations reported in October 2022, but above 2019 levels of 2,481 (8.5%).

Of the cancelled operations in October 2023, 797 were axed by the hospital for clinical reasons, 775 by the patient, 580 due to capacity or non-clinical reasons, and 134 for other reasons.

Despite the increase in scheduled operations since the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly 5,000 fewer surgeries were planned in October compared to the same month of 2019.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “The discredited and distracted Health Secretary Michael Matheson’s failure to get a grip of the crisis in our NHS means thousands of patients are continuing to suffer devastating consequences.

“It is appalling that well over 2,000 patients – many of whom will be lying in agony – had their operations cancelled at the last minute. That will not only be having an impact on their physical wellbeing, but their mental wellbeing too.

“Successive SNP health secretaries have failed to ensure the alarming rate of vacancies have been filled, meaning hospitals simply do not have the capacity to carry out all scheduled operations.

The Tories claimed Health Secretary Michael Matheson has been ‘distracted’ from the row over his iPad expenses claim (PA)

“Coupled with the failure of the SNP to eradicate delayed discharge – almost nine years after Shona Robison promised to do so – means beds are still being occupied by patients who are fit and healthy to go home.

“Despite the SNP’s spin, the number of operations are still miles behind the rate where they were before the pandemic struck.

“The SNP’s Health Secretary, Michael Matheson, is too embroiled in the scandal engulfing him to fully focus on ensuring operations are taking place as quickly as possible.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Backlogs are piling up, more patients are waiting in pain and increasing numbers are seeing their treatments cancelled last-minute.

“After an uneasy nine months in post and constant warnings from NHS workers, it is time for Michael Matheson to completely overhaul his predecessor’s failed recovery plan.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Despite ongoing pressures on the health system we have seen continued progress, with 24,201 planned operations in October 2023 – that’s an 8.4% increase on figures for October 2022.

“In the last year there was a 13% increase in the number of planned operations compared to the previous 12 months – demonstrating the continued post-pandemic recovery of Scotland’s NHS.

“We are working closely with health boards across Scotland to ensure patients who have had operations cancelled are seen as quickly as possible.

“We have set out ambitious waiting times targets and are working hard with NHS Boards to maximise capacity in order to meet these.”