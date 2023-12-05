James Cleverly insists new treaty with Rwanda fixes all legal concerns

James Cleverly has insisted his new legally-binding treaty with Rwanda addresses all of the reasons that caused the Supreme Court to deem the Government’s flagship asylum policy unlawful.

The Home Secretary said he “cannot see any credible reason” to question the nation’s track record now after he signed the new deal in Kigali, from where he hopes the first migrant flights will take off to in the spring.

Mr Cleverly said categorically at a post-signing press conference on Tuesday that the UK has not paid any more money to Rwanda in addition to the £140 million already handed over.

He promised that “emergency” legislation will come before Parliament “soon” to determine that Rwanda is a safe destination, under the second tier of the Government’s approach.

But he could not guarantee that the first group of asylum seekers who arrive in the UK on small boats would be sent to Kigali on a one-way ticket by the spring, as Rishi Sunak hopes.

Instead, he told reporters: “We want to see this part of our wider migration plan up and running as quickly as possible.

“We feel very strongly that this treaty addresses all of the issues raised by their lordships in the Supreme Court and we have worked very closely with our Rwandan partners to ensure that it does so.”

The Supreme Court ruled against the Government’s plan last month (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

He said he “cannot see any credible reason” to question Rwanda’s track record, adding: “I really hope that we can now move quickly.

“We’ve addressed the issues that were raised by their lordships in this treaty and that will be reflected in domestic legislation soon.”

Mr Cleverly said no new money was directly connected to the document signed three weeks after the Supreme Court ruling, but did not rule out further costs in the future.

“Let me make it clear. The Rwandan government has not asked for and we have not provided any funding linked to the signing of this treaty,” he said.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“The financial arrangement which inevitably comes as part of an international agreement reflects the costs that may be imposed on Rwanda through the changes that this partnership has created in their systems, in their legal systems and their institutions.”

After signing the deal with Mr Cleverly, Rwanda’s foreign affairs minister Vincent Biruta expressed his frustration at the Supreme Court’s judgment last month.

He suggested “internal UK politics” may have played a role and said his country has been “unfairly treated” by the courts, international organisations and the media.

But he committed to improving the Rwandan asylum system so it is “fair and transparent”, after the top justices raised concerns that genuine refugees could be wrongly sent back to their countries of origin where they would face persecution.