Sustained progress critical at health board in special measures – auditors

Sustained progress is needed at a health board put into special measures by the Scottish Government last year, auditors have said.

Audit Scotland said NHS Forth Valley has made progress since direct Government oversight was implemented at the end of 2022, but work to improve its performance needs to continue.

The Government appointed an “assurance board” after inspectors raised concerns about patient safety.

The Audit Scotland report noted a number of changes have been brought in since then, including an upcoming “culture change and compassionate leadership programme”.

Auditor General Stephen Boyle said the board of NHS Forth Valley has ‘responded positively’ (PA)

But auditors said it is unclear how required improvements in urgent and unscheduled care will take place.

Similarly, they said the picture around psychological therapies and children’s mental health is “extremely challenging”.

Stephen Boyle, Auditor General for Scotland, said: “The board has responded positively to the escalation framework and has put appropriate governance arrangements in place.

“It is critical that sustained progress is made under the new leadership and sufficient resources are in place to drive forward the change needed.”

The Audit Scotland report noted many of the health board’s financial challenges are being experienced elsewhere in the Scottish health service.