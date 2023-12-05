‘Too early’ to decide on combining skills agencies, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Too early’ to decide on combining skills agencies, says minister

By Press Association
The minister announced there will be single sources of funding for apprenticeships and learning support (Alamy/PA)
There will be single sources of funding for apprenticeships and learning support, a minister has said, but it is “too early” to decide on combining skills agencies.

It comes after a review by James Withers, former chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink, recommended a “ruthless” overhaul of the skills system.

Mr Withers said there should be a single funding body which brings together functions from the Scottish Funding Council and Skills Development Scotland.

On Tuesday, further education minister Graeme Dey gave a statement to MSPs with the Government’s response to the Withers report.

Graeme Dey
Education minister Graeme Dey updated MSPs (PA)

He said: “James Withers called for the creation of a single funding body.

“We do not rule that out. As an initial step I’m today committing to bringing together learner support funding into one place and funding for apprenticeship provision into one place.”

He said the Government is keen to improve the careers offering and it is not necessary to wait for “structural change” to bring this about.

MSPs in the chamber sought more clarity from the minister on when the changes will happen.

Mr Dey told Conservative Liam Kerr that the single funding body will be a “very complex piece of work to carry out”.

Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy said the statement had “little of substance in it” and said colleges across Scotland are struggling.

Pam Duncan-Glancy
Pam Duncan-Glancy said there was ‘little of substance’ in the minister’s statement (PA)

But Mr Dey responded: “This presentation about the colleges sector and how it’s broken is not one I recognise at all.”

SNP backbencher John Mason said the Withers report had recommended reducing the role of Skills Development Scotland (SDS), and the MSP asked whether the number of organisations involved in the skills sector could be reduced.

Mr Dey said SDS remains “an integral part of our education and skills system”.

He added: “There is likely a need for changes in the public body landscape in the future, but it’s too early to speculate on exactly what those changes will be.

“These decisions will be taken based on the evidence, informed by detailed policy development and analysis.”