Sunak pressures Netanyahu on Gaza aid as Israeli offensive continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

Sunak pressures Netanyahu on Gaza aid as Israeli offensive continues

By Press Association
Palestinians look at the destruction by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah (Hatem Ali/AP)
Palestinians look at the destruction by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah (Hatem Ali/AP)

Rishi Sunak has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that more humanitarian aid is required in the Gaza Strip, as concerns grow about civilian deaths amid the Israeli bombardment.

In a call between the two leaders on Tuesday, Mr Sunak said “more humanitarian aid had to be allowed to enter Gaza, where civilians were in desperate need”.

A Downing Street readout of the call said the Prime Minister “reiterated offers of practical UK support to facilitate deliveries of life-saving aid”.

Cop28 summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (Chris Jackson/PA)

It comes as Israel widens its offensive into southern Gaza, with the US pressuring the Israeli administration to prevent further mass causalities after thousands of civilian deaths so far.

Number 10 said Mr Sunak “expressed disappointment about the breakdown of the pause in fighting in Gaza” and “discussed urgent efforts to ensure all remaining hostages are safely freed and to allow any remaining British nationals in Gaza to leave”.

“The Prime Minister offered an update on his engagement with leaders in the Middle East and reiterated his public remarks in the region last week, stressing the need for Israel to take greater care to protect civilians in Gaza and focus narrowly on military targets,” a spokeswoman said.

He also “welcomed commitments to address extremist settler violence and intimidation, which was destabilising the situation in the West Bank”.

It comes after Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said he can see “no circumstances” under which British troops would be on the ground in Israel, Gaza or the West Bank.

Grant Shapps
Grant Shapps (Yui Mok/PA)

MPs earlier pressed Mr Shapps over whether there would be an extension of UK military involvement after he confirmed the Ministry of Defence (MoD) will conduct unarmed surveillance flights over the eastern Mediterranean, including in air space over Israel and Gaza.

Mr Shapps said this is part of his pledge to “move heaven and earth” to rescue hostages held by Hamas after the militant group’s attack on Israel on October 7.

But he ruled out British troop involvement, including for peacekeeping operations.

Elsewhere in the Commons session, Mr Shapps said he was looking at new ways of getting aid into Gaza.

Replying to shadow defence secretary John Healey’s calls for more aid, he said: “This country has provided now £60 million worth of additional aid made available for Palestinians. There have been four flights that have taken off so far.

“He … will realise that the problem is not just providing the aid, it is getting it into Gaza, and the Rafah crossing presents a very considerable barrier to that for all sorts of security reasons, so I am actively looking at different routes and he will understand that is one of the reasons why I am going to the region this week.”