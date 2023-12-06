Scottish scientists present research to MPs at Dragons’ Den-style event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish scientists present research to MPs at Dragons’ Den-style event

By Press Association
MPs heard from leading scientists during the Dragons’ Den-style session (Peter Byrne/PA)
Some of Scotland’s leading science organisations have told MPs about their cutting-edge research at a special showcase event.

Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee travelled to Edinburgh for the “science showcase”, with 14 organisations pitching their fields of research to the MPs.

In a Dragons’ Den-style event on Monday, the researchers were given two minutes to present their studies to members of the committee.

Committee chair Pete Wishart said the research on display had been “world-leading”.

The MPs are looking into investment barriers and whether the UK and Scottish governments provide adequate support for the sector’s continued growth.

Groups from Scotland’s major universities took part, as well as Cancer Research UK, the British Neuroscience Association and the James Hutton Institute.

SNP independence plan
Pete Wishart said the research was ‘world leading’ (House of Commons/PA)

Speaking after the event, Mr Wishart told the PA news agency he had been particularly impressed with the advances in quantum physics and its fibre optic applications.

The scientists asked for more Government support in spinning out businesses from research, as well as making sure funding streams from the UK and devolved levels work better.

He said: “Scotland can do things differently because we’re a smaller market, a smaller community.

“I think what knocked us out today was the degree of collaboration between all the different people in the sector, to share the facilities.”

Some had said they have difficulties attracting other scientists from EU countries to work on their projects post-Brexit.

Mr Wishart said: “We heard from a couple that are finding it difficult now to attract EU workforce and scientists and more people are coming from further afield.

“Brexit has not helped, everybody understands that in this sector, but it is a very adaptive sector.”

The MPs discussed the importance of diversity in recruitment as well as improving public awareness of the career opportunities within it.