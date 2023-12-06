Couples feeling ‘stuck’ because of Government’s ‘cruel’ migration plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couples feeling ‘stuck’ because of Government’s ‘cruel’ migration plan

By Press Association
Martha Cullen Close said her partner would be unable to move to the UK from Mexico under the Government’s new five-point plan to tackle net migration (Martha Cullen Close/PA)
A British student has said she feels “stuck” and is now considering leaving the UK because the Government’s “disgusting” plan to curb legal migration would prevent her boyfriend moving to live with her.

Another woman said the plan would have prevented her marriage to her spouse had it been introduced before now, and added that she believes it is “cruel and unfair to add even more barriers to an already complicated immigration system”.

Home Secretary James Cleverly outlined the plan to tackle rising net migration, which would increase the skilled worker earnings threshold – and the minimum income for family visas – to £38,700.

Martha Cullen Close, 21, who is studying Hispanic law at Leeds University, told the PA news agency her boyfriend, Ysmael Paredes, 24, was planning to move to the UK from Mexico but, that under the Government’s new five-point plan, he would be unable to do so.

In a bid to allay concerns, No 10 has clarified that the minimum income of £38,700 is for a “household as a whole”; however, Ms Cullen Close said she and her boyfriend would still be unable to meet that income together.

She said: “We had plans for him to come and move to the UK because Mexico is so dangerous… so he doesn’t want to live there anyway.

“We’ve planned to get married – his parents are really religious and we would have had to get married anyway if we wanted to move in together.

“Now we’re just stuck, I don’t know what we’re meant to do, really.”

Martha Cullen Close, left, said her boyfriend, Ysmael Paredes, had been planning to move to the UK from Mexico (Martha Cullen Close/PA)

Ms Cullen Close said her boyfriend would be unable to move to the UK under the new rules and that she is considering leaving England to live with him.

“Obviously, that’s not my ideal situation. I don’t want to do that. I want to be able to work and live in England, but I can’t,” she said.

“I think it’s disgusting, but it’s not surprising from the Government… it’s against human rights completely, stopping people from being with their families.”

Emily Chudy, a 31-year-old journalist from London, told the PA news agency her American wife would not have been able to live with her in the UK had the Government’s plan been in place previously.

She said the couple have “completed two visas already – a fiancee visa and spousal visa – costing thousands in fees” and “still have visas to complete before she’s eligible for citizenship”.

She added: “We’re both really worried about these changes, as I still don’t make enough to meet the threshold alone, although our combined income does.

“All this policy is going to do is tear families apart and mean that only the wealthy can afford to fall in love with a non-British citizen.

“It just seems cruel and unfair to add even more barriers to an already complicated immigration system, and it’ll definitely impact working-class people, women, people of colour, and disabled people disproportionately as communities who face pay and wealth gaps.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly arriving in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting
When contacted by PA for a response, the Home Office pointed to its Net Migration Press Notice outlining the Home Secretary’s proposals to bring the “biggest ever reduction” to migration levels.

Mr Cleverly said in the notice: “My plan will deliver the biggest ever reduction in net migration and will mean around 300,000 people who came to the UK last year would not have been able to do so.

“I am taking decisive action to halt the drastic rise in our work visa routes and crack down on those who seek to take advantage of our hospitality.”