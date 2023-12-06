Government to consider feasibility of migrant accommodation buffer zones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government to consider feasibility of migrant accommodation buffer zones

By Press Association
A Holyrood committee considered the petition (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Government will look into the feasibility of introducing buffer zones outside hotels being used as migrant accommodation, following a petition to Holyrood.

It calls for action to stop far-right groups demonstrating outside places where refugees and asylum seekers may be housed in order to protect them from intimidation.

A government minister said there are no specific plans for exclusion zones, but added that everyone has a right to feel “safe and secure”.

The petition, lodged by Gilliane Petrie, states: “It wouldn’t be acceptable gather like this outside anyone’s home – and it’s not acceptable to do it outside these hotels.

“Scotland should be a safe space for all its residents. It is disgusting that refugees and asylum seekers have to see and hear racist abuse at any time, and it is outrageous and unacceptable that asylum seekers are singled out and targeted by racists, unable to feel safe in their accommodation.”

Ms Petrie said the Muthu Hotel in Erskine had been subject to protests from groups like Patriotic Alternative and Homeland.

Her proposal for buffer zones is similar to that being put forward by the MSP Gillian Mackay, who wants to introduce “safe access zones” outside abortion clinics.

Minister appointments – Scottish Parlliament
Jackson Carlaw said there would be ‘considerable’ complexities (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Holyrood’s Petition Committee considered Ms Petrie’s request on Wednesday.

Convener Jackson Carlaw said the complexities of the proposal would be “considerable”, but the committee decided to seek further views on the petition.

Emma Roddick, the minister for equalities, migration and refugees, gave a written submission to the committee dated October 27.

A clear definition of migrant accommodation would need to be established for such a rule to be effective, she said, noting that ministers in Edinburgh oppose the Home Office’s use of hotels as long-term accommodation for asylum seekers.

It said: “As indicated to Ms Petrie previously, this is not something the Scottish Government has considered to date and as outlined above there are a number of complex issues which would need to be worked through.

“I have therefore asked Scottish Government officials to undertake initial scoping in terms of potential feasibility.”