New review system to ‘learn lessons’ in homicides and suicides linked to abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

New review system to ‘learn lessons’ in homicides and suicides linked to abuse

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said there are still a ‘significant number’ of homicide cases involving domestic abuse (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said there are still a ‘significant number’ of homicide cases involving domestic abuse (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A new review system is to be set up to identify what lessons can be learned in deaths where abuse is suspected.

The Scottish Government said its proposals for a Domestic Homicide and Suicide Review Model could ultimately lead to fewer of these cases.

It comes as Justice Secretary Angela Constance said Scotland still has a “significant number” of homicide cases involving domestic abuse “where the vast majority of victims are women”.

Ms Constance explained the government plans would see justice, health and social care agencies work together “to establish what could be done better” in the wake of such cases.

She also said it was “absolutely right that these reviews should also happen in cases of suicides, as well as homicides, where abuse has been a factor”.

Fiona Drouet, who set up the charity EmilyTest after her daughter Emily took her own life in 2016 shortly after her boyfriend visited her in her university halls of residence, is to chair the Domestic Abuse Related Suicide Task and Finish Group.

Ms Drouet said her daughter had suffered a “campaign of abuse and violence from her boyfriend”, adding that he “remained in the same halls of residence where he was able to see her room from his window”.

The Justice Secretary added: “By identifying areas for change and improvement, we can help to prevent further deaths and give a voice to those who have been killed.”

Meanwhile, Ms Drouet said including domestic abuse related suicides in the new review scheme showed Scotland to be a “progressive” country which “recognises the extent of the harms caused by domestic abuse”.

She added: “These reviews will be absolutely pivotal in gaining valuable lessons and will go some way to helping us build a safer society.

“It signifies a positive move towards understanding and addressing the complexities surrounding domestic abuse and its consequences.

“I feel very privileged to be invited to chair the Task and Finish group and, after losing our daughter in these circumstances.

“I wholeheartedly commit to working with valued colleagues in the field to get this right for everyone.”