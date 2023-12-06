Labour former minister says he does not feel safe as a gay man in the UK anymore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour former minister says he does not feel safe as a gay man in the UK anymore

By Press Association
Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant outside the Houses of Parliament (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant outside the Houses of Parliament (Yui Mok/PA)

A Labour former minister has said he does not feel safe as a gay man in the UK anymore.

Sir Chris Bryant said rhetoric used by equalities minister Kemi Badenoch in the Commons had contributed to his safety concerns.

Speaking after the women and equalities minister gave a statement on gender recognition reforms, Sir Chris said: “I feel today, as a gay man, less safe than I did three years or five years ago.

“Why? Sometimes because the rhetoric that is used, including by herself (Ms Badenoch), in the public debate.”

The MP for Rhondda added: “Many of us feel less safe today and when people over there cheer as they just did, it chills me to the bone, it genuinely does.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
Kemi Badenoch (James MAnning/PA)

Sir Chris also asked what the minister had done since being in power to make more countries recognise same sex civil partnerships and marriages.

In response, Ms Badenoch said: “He says that my rhetoric chills him to the bone, I would be really keen to hear exactly what it is I have said in this statement or previously that is so chilling.”

Conservative former minister Sir Conor Burns later sought to counter suggestions that life was becoming worse for gay people.

The Bournemouth West MP said: “Could I invite her to agree with me that despite some of the rhetoric that we have heard in the House today, the United Kingdom is an immeasurably better place to grow up as a gay person than it was in decades gone by?”

Ms Badenoch commended the Tory MP’s “measured tone”, adding: “It is a model I think for members on the other side of the House. There is so much that we have done even under this specific Government, even under my watch.

“A lot of the work we have been doing around our HIV action plan, around trans healthcare. We have established five new community-based clinics for adults in the country.

“There is a lot that we are doing, so it is wrong to characterise us as not caring about LGBT people.

“It also sends the wrong signal to our international partners. If they feel that we are doing well, it is not because of what we are doing, it is what members across the House are saying.”

SNP equalities spokesperson Kirsten Oswald meanwhile told the Commons the Conservatives “seem much more interested in culture wars than looking after the rights of some of the most vulnerable”.

The MP for East Renfrewshire added: “The UK is travelling rapidly backwards on the rights of LGBT people and that this decision is very much out of step with other progressive countries around the world.”

Ms Oswald also accused the Government of being “missing in action” in regards to banning conversion therapy.

Meanwhile, Labour former minister Ben Bradshaw (Exeter) said Ms Badenoch was “attacking transgender people” by introducing the new measures.