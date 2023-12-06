David Cameron tells Republicans they must back Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

David Cameron tells Republicans they must back Ukraine

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Lord David Cameron has urged US Republicans to back Ukraine as they hold out on authorising tens of billions of dollars in military support in the fight against Vladimir Putin.

The Foreign Secretary urged allies not to tell Kyiv they should negotiate with the Russian President during a visit to Washington DC for talks on Wednesday.

Efforts are intensifying to shore up support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the spectre of a possible return of Donald Trump to the White House raises concern.

US President Joe Biden is battling to get his fresh military and economic aid package for Ukraine through the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

During his two-day visit, Lord Cameron described the US an “extraordinary partner for us”, but he said he must respect there are divisions in its Congress.

“There’s definitely a majority in here to back Ukraine but it’s made more complicated by the politics,” he said in an interview with Sky News.

He was asked what he would say to Republicans urging Kyiv to negotiate with Mr Putin in a deal that would see Russia gaining land.

He answered: “What I say to them is, ‘Look, of course one day we have to help bring this to an end, but right now the task is to support Ukraine, to help them in this fight, to help them through the winter.

“It shouldn’t be for us to say to the Ukrainians now is the time to make this proposal, or that proposal, right now what we’ve got to do is back them.”

The Foreign Secretary is expected to meet US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Republican and Democratic congressional leaders as part of the trip.

The crisis in the Middle East will also top discussions, as Israel widens its offensive into southern Gaza amid growing fears about the fate of civilians.