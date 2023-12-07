Welfare guardianship orders at record high of almost 18,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welfare guardianship orders at record high of almost 18,000

By Press Association
Nearly 18,000 people in Scotland were living with a welfare guardianship order in March 2023 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The number of people in Scotland living with a welfare guardianship has reached a record high of almost 18,000.

Courts appoint a welfare guardianship order when a person lacks the capacity to make some or all decisions for themselves.

It is usually a relative that takes the role, but a local authority can be appointed, with the order most commonly used for people with learning disabilities or dementia.

Figures published by the Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) show 17,849 people had such an order in place in March 2023.

That is the highest on record since the Adults with Incapacity Act came into effect in 2000, and is up 4.4% from 17,101 in 2022.

A decade ago in 2013, 8,717 people had a welfare guardianship order, with figures rising steadily since, prompting the MWC to reiterate its calls for reform.

Dr Arun Chopra, medical director of the MWC, said the system is “too complex” and must be simplified.

The Scottish Government noted reforming the law around adults with incapacity as a “high level priority” following a number of recommendations made to ministers in a Scottish Mental Health Law Review.

Ministers promised to address “long-standing gaps” in the legislation to improve safeguards, while improving the efficiency of the process.

Dr Chopra said: “People who lack capacity because of learning disability, dementia or other conditions are some of the most vulnerable individuals in our community and have a right to be protected by the law.

“While that legal protection is vital, we believe the system is too complex. We have called for reforms for the benefit of individuals, families and authorities.

“We welcome the Scottish Government’s commitment, in their response to the Scottish Mental Health Law Review, to take action in this area, and as a priority to improve efficiency in welfare guardianship processes. We look forward to seeing those changes and supporting reform.”

Of the 3,501 orders granted in 2022/23, 94.7% were new while the remainder were renewals.

The figures also show the most common primary diagnosis among those subject to an order was learning difficulty (46%), followed by dementia (39%).

The majority (81.5%) of the orders were for a period of five years or less, a 1.5% increase from the previous year, 14.9% were for six or more years, and 3.6% were indefinite orders.

Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd said: “The Scottish Government welcomes new figures published today by the Mental Welfare Commission. In June we committed to establishing a new Mental Health and Capacity Reform programme to consider how we can update and modernise our mental health and capacity legislation.

“One of the recommendations of the Scottish Mental Health Law Review was that Adults with Incapacity legislation, including the guardianship system, be considered as a priority for early reform. The Scottish Government agrees with that recommendation and is working with stakeholders to take this forward.”