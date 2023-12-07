Swinney becomes honorary professor at public policy centre

Former deputy first minister John Swinney has said it is an “honour and a privilege” to become an honorary professor at one of Scotland’s leading universities.

Mr Swinney is to take on the role at the University of Glasgow’s Centre for Public Policy – with Ken Thomson, a former director-general of strategy and external affairs at the Scottish Government and a leading architect of devolution, also taking on a similar post.

It comes after the centre was launched in the autumn to help bolster Scotland’s policy community.

Mr Swinney takes on the role after spending more than eight years as Scotland’s deputy first minister, from November 2014 until March this year.

During his time in government he also served as finance secretary, Covid recovery secretary and education secretary.

Mr Swinney and Mr Thomson join Chris Stark, the chief executive of the UK Climate Change Committee, an independent body which advises governments in the UK on environmental issues, and Sarah Davidson, the boss of the Carnegie Trust charitable foundation, as honorary professors at the centre.

Mr Swinney said: “It is an honour and a privilege to join the Centre for Public Policy at the University of Glasgow as an honorary professor.

“Now, more than ever, it is important that policy makers and parliamentarians work in partnership with our universities to help tackle the issues that are impacting our collective health, wellbeing and standard of living.

University principal and vice-chancellor Professor Sir Anton Muscatteli welcomed the appointments (Robert Perry/PA)

“Although the challenges we face are undeniably substantial, I have always been optimistic that change and reform is possible within our society.

“However, this can only happen with the truly collaborative approach that is the Centre for Public Policy’s mission.”

Mr Swinney said he is looking forward to working with the centre and others at the university to “develop and enhance the public policy process for the benefit of all”.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said he is “delighted” to have Mr Swinney and Mr Thomson joining the team.

He said: “With this new centre and its honorary professors, we will be in a stronger position to be able to bring a range of perspectives to national discussions on the key challenges facing society today.

“Both John and Ken will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to their roles and I very much look forward to hearing their contribution and those of our other centre colleagues in the months and years ahead.”

Ken Thomson is a former director-general for strategy and external affairs at the Scottish Government (Glasgow University/PA)

Mr Thomson, who retired from the civil service in November, said: “The University of Glasgow’s initiative in creating the Centre for Public Policy is an exciting one. I’m delighted to be able to contribute to that work, and am looking forward to it enormously.”

Nicola McEwen, professor of public policy and director of the centre, said it is “thrilled to welcome John and Ken as part of our growing team”.

She added: “Their combined wealth of expertise and experience at the most senior levels of government will lend valuable insight into the practice of policymaking in a multi-level political system.

“This will help us ensure that our academic research can support the policy challenges of the day and those we know are on the horizon.

“Their experience will also be invaluable as we design education programmes to strengthen the skills and expertise for those pursuing a career in public service.”