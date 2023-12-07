Tories raise £15m in three months thanks to bequest from former Sainsbury’s boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories raise £15m in three months thanks to bequest from former Sainsbury’s boss

By Press Association
Lord John Sainsbury left the Conservatives £10m in his will (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Conservative Party’s election war chest has been boosted by a £10 million bequest from the former boss of Sainsbury’s.

The donation from Lord John Sainsbury, who died in January 2022 at the age of 94, took total donations to the Tories to £15.4 million between July and September 2023.

It is also the single largest donation to the Conservative Party this year, with Electoral Commission figures published on Thursday showing the party has raised more than £37 million in 2023 so far.

Lord Sainsbury, whose cousin David Sainsbury is a major Labour donor, sat as a Conservative peer from 1989 and donated around £1.75 million to the party during David Cameron’s tenure as leader before backing the Remain campaign in 2016.

Other major Conservative donors included in Thursday’s figures were Graham Edwards, the party treasurer, who provided £2 million in “administration services”, and Malik Karim, a former treasurer, who donated £250,000.

The party also received £250,000 from Flowidea Ltd, owned by Swiss-born banker Sir Henry Angest, and £125,000 from Global Education Holdings Ltd, owned by Indian businessman Vishwajeet Rana.

Labour managed to raise £3.1 million in the third quarter of this year, taking total donations to £15 million for 2023. The party has also received £6.8 million in public funding.

Former Autoglass boss Gary Lubner continued his run of donating to Labour, providing another £687,500. He has pledged to donate £5 million to the party ahead of the next election.

The party also received £250,000 from former international poker player Derek Webb, building on a £40,000 donation in March, and £100,000 from financier and former Goldman Sachs banker David Blood.

The Liberal Democrats raised £2.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, including a £100,000 donation from former aircraft parts supplier Stephen Gosling, taking its total for the year so far to £6 million.

The Government recently increased the amount that parties could spend during a general election to around £35 million, up from just under £19 million at the 2019 election.