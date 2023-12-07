Ofsted inspection ‘likely contributed’ to Ruth Perry’s death, coroner concludes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ofsted inspection ‘likely contributed’ to Ruth Perry’s death, coroner concludes

By Press Association
Ruth Perry died after her school was downgraded following an inspection by Ofsted (Andrew Matthews/PA)
An Ofsted inspection “likely contributed” to the death of headteacher Ruth Perry, a coroner has concluded.

Mrs Perry took her own life after a report from the watchdog downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

Staff at the school said the headteacher was left tearful and incoherent after the inspection on November 15 and 16 last year.

Ruth Perry inquest
Ruth Perry’s sister Julia Waters attended the inquest (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Her husband, Jonathan Perry, previously told the inquest his wife felt “completely devastated” in the weeks following the inspection, and that she worried about the impact of the school’s downgrading on the local community.

Mrs Perry’s GP, Tom Back, also said he believed there was a “link” between the inspection and the headteacher’s mental health deterioration and death, adding it contributed “in a more than minimal way”.

Concluding her inquest in Reading, senior coroner Heidi Connor said: “The evidence is clear in this respect, and I find that Ruth’s mental health deterioration and death was likely contributed to by the Ofsted inspection.”

The inquiry heard Ofsted’s Alan Derry, who led the inspection at the school, said Mrs Perry was “tearful” and kept saying “it’s not looking good is it?”.

Mr Perry told the inquest his wife felt the Ofsted inspector was a “bully” with an “agenda”.

He said she was concerned failing on child safeguarding would be the end of her career.

Ms Connor said: “I find that parts of the Ofsted inspection were conducted in a way which lacked fairness, respect and sensitivity.”

She said that this “likely” had an impact on Mrs Perry’s ability to deal with the inspection process.

“Parts of this inspection were, in my view, very much done ‘to’ rather than ‘with’ this school,” she said.

Ofsted protest
The coroner said that a claim made by Ofsted during the inquest, that school inspections can be paused if the distress of a headteacher is a concern, was ‘a mythical creature’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I recall asking questions of Ofsted about this. I put it to them that some people instinctively know how to deal with another person who is upset.

“Others may not have this instinct, and some perhaps may themselves be unaware of the impact of their own personal style. I do wonder if that is the case here.”

She added a claim made by Ofsted during the inquest, that school inspections can be paused if the distress of a headteacher is a concern, was “a mythical creature”.

“Ofsted gave evidence under oath that they have paused inspections before for reasons of headteacher distress”, she said.

“I heard no direct evidence of this, and I am afraid I have to wonder what the level of distress must have been in those cases for such an action to be taken. It is clear that there is no guidance or training in this respect.”

Ms Connor then turned to what could be done to prevent deaths such as Mrs Perry’s in the future.

She said that Ofsted’s aspiration to “assist” parents with their school inspections and grading system, should be “balanced against the safeguarding of the teachers involved in inspections”.

The senior coroner said she was “concerned to note the almost complete absence of Ofsted training” in situations where school leaders showed distress during an inspection, and around whether inspections could be paused in such cases.

She said that she intended to issue a Regulation 28 report to prevent future deaths in this matter, and that she hoped this would assist the parliamentary inquiry into Ofsted inspections.

Turning to Mrs Perry’s family, the coroner said: “The composure and dignity you have displayed throughout is remarkable.

“She is your Ruth, not our Ruth.”

A statement from Mr Perry was read out in court.

He said that he first laid eyes on his future wife when he was 12 years old.

“I thought to myself, one day I am going to marry that girl.

“Many years later I did.”

He said that his wife was “the best thing in my life”.

“I was proud to be Ruth’s husband,” he said.

“Marrying Ruth was the best thing I have ever done.”

An inspection report, published on Ofsted’s website in March, found Mrs Perry’s school to be “good” in every category apart from leadership and management, where it was judged to be “inadequate”.

Inspectors said school leaders did not have the “required knowledge to keep pupils safe from harm”, did not take “prompt and proper actions” and had not ensured safeguarding was “effective”.

Union leaders said the coroner’s conclusion “must be a catalyst for change”.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “Inspections too often have a devastating impact on the mental health and well-being of leaders and staff and drive people out of a profession where recruitment and retention is in a state of crisis.

“We absolutely recognise and support the need for public accountability, but it does not need to break people in the way the current system does.

“Replacing the current system of graded judgments with a narrative approach would remove a pressure valve which drives stress and anxiety, while also giving parents a fuller picture of provision.

“This is a decision which is beyond the remit of Ofsted and it is up to the Government to make this important change. It is essential that it now acts.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) union, said: “We now need urgent change. Ofsted has no choice but to seriously reflect and make changes to ensure a tragedy like this never happens again.”