Johnson said ‘F*** You Daily Mail’ over Covid rule-of-six coverage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Johnson said ‘F*** You Daily Mail’ over Covid rule-of-six coverage

By Press Association
Boris Johnson apologised for his language in an appearance at the Covid-19 Inquiry (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Boris Johnson apologised for his language in an appearance at the Covid-19 Inquiry (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Boris Johnson has apologised for saying “f*** you Daily Mail” in a conversation about the rule of six during the pandemic.

According to an account from the diary of Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s former chief scientific adviser, Mr Johnson said in September 2020: “Everyone says rule of 6 so unfair, punishing the young but F**K YOU Daily Mail – look this is all about stopping deaths. We need to tell them.”

Facing questioning about the remarks from Pete Weatherby KC, who represents Covid Bereaved Families for Justice at the inquiry, Mr Johnson apologised for his language.

Mr Johnson said he appeared to be responding to unfavourable coverage by the paper of the so-called rule-of-six guidance designed to prevent excessive socialising.

He said: “What I can tell you, if indeed it is accurate, is that what I would have been saying is that … this is September … you can see the risk that the virus is going to start taking off again.

“I’m extremely worried … it looks to me as though what I’m saying here is that the priority is to – and I am sorry to have said this about the Daily Mail – but the priority is to stop death.”

My Johnson said he did not think his thoughts represented in Sir Patrick’s diary were meant to be a general criticism of the press or the Daily Mail.

He said he presumed the paper had said something – possibly about the rule of six – that “had wound me up”.

Mr Johnson added: “What I was saying was we need restrictions.”