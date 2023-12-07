Self-assessment helpline will focus on ‘priority queries’ in run-up to deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Self-assessment helpline will focus on ‘priority queries’ in run-up to deadline

By Press Association
The Treasury Committee has raised concerns after HM Revenue and Customs said its self-assessment helpline will focus on priority calls in the run-up to the filing deadline (picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A powerful committee of MPs has raised concerns after HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said its self-assessment helpline will focus on priority calls in the run-up to the filing deadline.

On Thursday, HMRC said it will be focusing its self-assessment helpline on priority calls in the run-up to the filing deadline, with other inquiries pointed to its online services.

Customers calling with queries that can be quickly and easily resolved online will be directed to HMRC’s online services from December 11 until the self-assessment deadline on January 31.

The department’s advisers will focus on answering self-assessment queries that cannot be easily dealt with online as well as supporting customers who require extra support or cannot engage digitally, HMRC said.

Treasury Committee chairwoman Harriett Baldwin, said: “The Treasury Committee has repeatedly stressed our concern about the management of the self-assessment helpline, particularly when it closed at such short notice over the summer leaving many struggling to access help with tax issues.

“Giving the public less than two working days’ notice of a significant reduction in service, while the deadline for self-assessment returns looms, is yet another alarming development for an increasingly pressured government service. I have written to the CEO of HMRC in order to get much-needed answers about what this means for taxpayers.”

The letter from Ms Baldwin, addressed to Jim Harra, says: “The restriction of access to the SA (self-assessment) helpline comes after you closed the helpline between June and September 2023.

“Are you taking this action because of the arrival of pent-up demand from the closure of the helpline in the summer?”

The letter also asks: “Are you concerned that what you consider to be ‘non-priority callers’ will repeatedly call the SA helpline until they are able to speak to a member of staff? Would this not create longer wait times for taxpayers?”

HMRC has said some queries can be resolved much more quickly online, giving examples such as updating personal information, chasing up the progress of a self-assessment registration, ending registration, and checking a taxpayer reference number.

It said that around two-thirds of calls to the self-assessment helpline can be resolved far more quickly through its online services. To make all self-assessment callers aware of the department’s online services, recorded messages supported by SMS texts will be used.

HMRC said it is moving to a digital-first approach, meaning customers can get their queries answered 24/7, without having to wait on the phone or write a letter.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s deputy chief executive and second permanent secretary, said: ”This is a busy time for customers who want to get their taxes sorted. We want to help customers resolve any issues in the quickest and easiest way, which is often through our online services.

“The vast majority of self-assessment customers file their returns digitally, so we’re helping them make the next step to resolving simpler queries through our online services.

“Our expert advisers will be there to help people with urgent and more complicated queries as well as helping the small number who are unable to access our online services.”