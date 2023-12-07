Matheson to receive initial findings of iPad roaming charges inquiry in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matheson to receive initial findings of iPad roaming charges inquiry in January

By Press Association
Health Secretary Michael Matheson is under investigation over the expenses claim (Jane Barlow/PA)
The initial findings of a probe into Health Secretary Michael Matheson’s near-£11,000 data roaming bill will be given to him in January, Holyrood officials have said.

Mr Matheson racked up the charges during a holiday to Morocco last Christmas, and he recently admitted the fees were the result of his teenage sons using his parliamentary iPad as a hotspot to watch football.

Mr Matheson had initially agreed to claim £3,000 of the bill as part of his expenses allowance, while his office provision paid the rest – meaning the public purse covered the bill in full.

But after increasing pressure on the issue, the Health Secretary said he would pay the full cost himself.

Michael Matheson
Michael Matheson has come under intense pressure over the roaming charges and how he presented his case to the media (PA)

Repeated calls have been made for Mr Matheson to resign, with opposition politicians pointing to his claim to journalists that there had been no personal use of the device, before telling MSPs days later his sons had used the data.

The Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body is investigating, and minutes of its meeting last week, published on Thursday, show the cross-party body has said it will likely be in a position to provide Mr Matheson with the findings of its report in January.

The minutes said: “The corporate body noted that a robust process and timeline would ensure fairness and help mitigate potential challenge to the SPCB.

“The initial statement of provisional findings would likely be provided to the member in January 2024, but the SPCB agreed that work should continue at pace.

“The SPCB agreed the final report would be published.”

It is not clear when the final report will be released, but the minutes also said Mr Matheson is expected to have up to two weeks to respond to the initial findings before the investigation is concluded.