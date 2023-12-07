Ukrainians to be given ‘much-needed stability’ under housing plans – Somerville

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukrainians to be given ‘much-needed stability’ under housing plans – Somerville

By Press Association
Ukrainians who have fled to Scotland will only usually stay in temporary accommodation for six months, the Scottish Government has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ukrainians who have come to Scotland to escape the war in their home country will get “much-needed stability” under plans to help more refugees into settled accommodation, the Social Justice Secretary said.

From Thursday, Ukrainians arriving in Scotland for the first time through the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor scheme will be supported to find two options for longer term accommodation – such as a property for affordable rent or a place with a volunteer host.

Temporary “welcome” accommodation will only usually be available to them for a maximum of six months – though this may be extended in certain circumstances.

Those already living in temporary accommodation will also be given help to find two longer term options for where they can stay.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said ministers do ‘not want people to spend longer than necessary without a settled place to call home’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

From January, those who have previously stayed in initial welcome accommodation, and have then moved somewhere else for an extended period of time, will not usually be allowed back into temporary accommodation.

Instead they will be offered help and advice to find somewhere to live, the Scottish Government said,

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said while welcome accommodation provides an “initial safe place to stay”, ministers do “not want people to spend longer than necessary without a settled place to call home”.

She said: “Over 26,000 people from Ukraine have arrived in the UK with a Scottish sponsor, more than 20,500 of them through our Super Sponsor scheme.”

The number of Ukrainians housed in welcome accommodation has “more than halved” over the last year, Ms Somerville, added, saying the new measures would help “support even more people to find safe, settled accommodation for the longer term”.

She added: “This will provide much-needed stability, helping them set down roots and make the most of local opportunities.”

The Scottish Government will work with councils and the local government body Cosla on this, she said, adding: “Many Ukrainians choose to make their own accommodation arrangements and the resettlement and housing teams in our local authorities can also support this.”

Cosla community wellbeing spokeswoman Maureen Chalmers said: “Since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, Scottish local government has worked in strong partnership with Scottish Government, third sector colleagues and the Ukrainian community to support displaced people seek refuge and safety in Scotland.”

She hailed the “exceptional level of public support” which has seen “thousands of people offering rooms in their homes”.

The latest measures are the “next step in ensuring Ukrainian households who have arrived in Scotland have access to a home which meets their needs”, Ms Chalmers added.

She stressed: “Prolonged stays in welcome accommodation are unable to support the long-term integration needs of displaced people.

“Local government is committed to supporting displaced households settle into longer term accommodation and integrate into local communities to ensure they benefit from the enhanced wellbeing that this brings.”