Ukrainians to be given ‘much-needed stability’ under housing plans – Somerville

Ukrainians who have come to Scotland to escape the war in their home country will get “much-needed stability” under plans to help more refugees into settled accommodation, the Social Justice Secretary said.

From Thursday, Ukrainians arriving in Scotland for the first time through the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor scheme will be supported to find two options for longer term accommodation – such as a property for affordable rent or a place with a volunteer host.

Temporary “welcome” accommodation will only usually be available to them for a maximum of six months – though this may be extended in certain circumstances.

Those already living in temporary accommodation will also be given help to find two longer term options for where they can stay.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said ministers do ‘not want people to spend longer than necessary without a settled place to call home’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

From January, those who have previously stayed in initial welcome accommodation, and have then moved somewhere else for an extended period of time, will not usually be allowed back into temporary accommodation.

Instead they will be offered help and advice to find somewhere to live, the Scottish Government said,

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said while welcome accommodation provides an “initial safe place to stay”, ministers do “not want people to spend longer than necessary without a settled place to call home”.

She said: “Over 26,000 people from Ukraine have arrived in the UK with a Scottish sponsor, more than 20,500 of them through our Super Sponsor scheme.”

The number of Ukrainians housed in welcome accommodation has “more than halved” over the last year, Ms Somerville, added, saying the new measures would help “support even more people to find safe, settled accommodation for the longer term”.

She added: “This will provide much-needed stability, helping them set down roots and make the most of local opportunities.”

The Scottish Government will work with councils and the local government body Cosla on this, she said, adding: “Many Ukrainians choose to make their own accommodation arrangements and the resettlement and housing teams in our local authorities can also support this.”

Cosla community wellbeing spokeswoman Maureen Chalmers said: “Since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, Scottish local government has worked in strong partnership with Scottish Government, third sector colleagues and the Ukrainian community to support displaced people seek refuge and safety in Scotland.”

She hailed the “exceptional level of public support” which has seen “thousands of people offering rooms in their homes”.

The latest measures are the “next step in ensuring Ukrainian households who have arrived in Scotland have access to a home which meets their needs”, Ms Chalmers added.

She stressed: “Prolonged stays in welcome accommodation are unable to support the long-term integration needs of displaced people.

“Local government is committed to supporting displaced households settle into longer term accommodation and integrate into local communities to ensure they benefit from the enhanced wellbeing that this brings.”