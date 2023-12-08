Total failure by Government to address trade border concerns – Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Total failure by Government to address trade border concerns – Robinson

By Press Association
There has been a ‘total failure’ by the Government in recent months to address unionist issues of concern around post-Brexit trading arrangements, DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson has said (PA)
There has been a “total failure” by the Government in recent months to address unionist issues of concern around post-Brexit trading arrangements, DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson has said.

Mr Robinson said the Government knows what is needed to strike a deal that could end the powersharing impasse in Northern Ireland.

But Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy repeated his party’s call for the DUP to return to the Stormont Assembly, saying it is decision time for the party.

On Monday, representatives from the main parties in the region will gather at Hillsborough Castle for a meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris on how to address the region’s finances.

However, the talks will be overshadowed by the ongoing political stalemate at Stormont. The DUP has been blocking powersharing for more than a year and a half in protest against the internal UK trade barriers created by Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will hold talks with NI parties on Monday (PA)

The party has been involved in negotiations with the Government about the Windsor Framework, which reformed the protocol, and is seeking further assurances by way of legislation over Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.

Speculation has been growing in recent weeks that the DUP could be closing in on an agreement with the Government that could restore the Assembly at Stormont, with Mr Heaton-Harris saying negotiations are in their “final, final phase”.

But Mr Robinson told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme that while his party will attend Monday’s talks, it does not indicate a deal to restore devolution is any closer.

He said: “Jeffrey Donaldson said a number of weeks ago that we will not be calendar-led.

“The issues that we are raising with the Government have been long in fruition.

“It is a matter for the Government whether they are prepared to recognise the harm that they caused to Northern Ireland, recognise that the Windsor Framework was significant progress in that endeavour, but there is still more work to be done.”

Mr Robinson said the prize for achieving a deal with the Government would be beneficial for public services in Northern Ireland.

He added: “That is the opportunity that we need to seize.

“What we have seen over the last number of months is a total failure by the Government to seize that opportunity on resolving the issues of the Windsor Framework and fail to seize the opportunity to recognise that without a significant change to the way Northern Ireland is funded our public services are going to falter.

“To my mind, that is not good enough for our people.”

Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy called on the DUP to return to Stormont (PA)

Mr Murphy said he hopes the DUP will go to Monday’s meeting prepared and ready to go back into government.

He said: “I hope they do the right thing and join the rest of us in powersharing.

“They have left us without a government here for almost two years now.

“The consequences of that have been very dire for our public services and to say to people they are not in any hurry to fix this, I think, is absolutely reprehensible.

“It is very clear to all of us that the patience which had run out some time ago among all of the parties and the public generally has now run out with the British Government, so I think the DUP are at decision time and they need to do the right thing over the next couple of days and come to the meeting on Monday prepared and ready to go back into the Executive.”

Mr Heaton-Harris has asked all Stormont departments to launch public consultations on potential revenue-raising measures for the region.

On Thursday, the department for infrastructure launched a consultation on introducing water and sewerage charges in Northern Ireland.