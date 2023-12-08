Visa changes will have ‘negative impact’ on family relationships, says Welby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Visa changes will have ‘negative impact’ on family relationships, says Welby

By Press Association
The Archbishop of Canterbury said the Government was ‘rightly concerned’ with bringing down legal migration figures but voiced concerns about aspects of the latest restrictions (Doug Peters/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury said the Government was ‘rightly concerned’ with bringing down legal migration figures but voiced concerns about aspects of the latest restrictions (Doug Peters/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has warned new family visa rules will have a “negative impact” on married and family relationships.

Justin Welby said the Government is “rightly concerned” with bringing down legal migration figures, although he voiced concerns about parts of the Government’s latest restrictions.

Overseas health and care workers will be prevented from bringing their dependants to the UK, while Britons must be earning at least £38,700 to sponsor foreign family members wishing to gain a visa under the new rules.

The sharp raising of the threshold – more than double the previous limit of £18,600 – to above the median income for a full-time employee has prompted criticism.

Net migration hit a record 745,000 in 2022, although it is estimated to have fallen to 672,000 in the year to June 2023.

The archbishop, on how the Government can promote the “flourishing” of families and households, told the House of Lords: “The first is ensuring that whenever a policy is created, in any Government department, its impact on families and households is considered and acted upon.

“Does it enable the bonds of love within the family and the household to flourish? Does it support and strengthen relationships?

“This week we hear that many people in this country will be prevented from living together with their spouse, child or children … as a result of a big increase in the minimum income requirement for family visas.

“The Government is rightly concerned with bringing down the legal migration figures and I’m not, you’ll be relieved to know, going into the politics of that.

“But there is a cost to be paid in terms of the negative impact this will have on married and family relationships for those who live and work and contribute to our life together, particularly in social care.”

The archbishop said the “family test” was introduced in 2014 and seeks to introduce the family or household perspective to the policy-making process in every Whitehall department, adding it should be on the front of every piece of legislation.

He went on to say: “The state is useful to the family, the family is indispensable to the state. A lack of strong families undermines our whole society.

“Government needs families to work. They must not set a series of hurdles for them to jump over.”

The archbishop went on to press for the removal of a policy that limits benefit entitlement for those who have more than two children.

He said: “The End Child Poverty campaign estimates removing the two-child limit will lift a quarter-of-a-million children out of poverty.

“The moral case is beyond any question, yet the unfair penalty applied to additional children affects their educational outcomes, mental and physical health, their likelihood to require public support from public services later on.

“It is not a good policy. Will the Government and the Opposition, should they become the Government at some point, consider removing the two-child limit and addressing other systems and policy choices which keep family in poverty?”

The archbishop went on to encourage all political parties to “place flourishing families and households as a key objective” within their manifestos at the next general election.

His comments came during the annual debate he leads in the House of Lords, with this year’s topic “Love Matters”, The Report Of The Archbishops’ Commission On Families and Households.