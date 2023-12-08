UK and allies sanction human rights abusers ahead of 75th anniversary of UDHR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK and allies sanction human rights abusers ahead of 75th anniversary of UDHR

By Press Association
Sanctions have been announced against individuals linked to people trafficking and repressive regimes (PA)
The UK Government and allies have sanctioned individuals linked to people trafficking and repressive regimes around the world ahead of the 75th anniversary of a milestone document in the history of human rights.

Some 46 measures have been announced by Britain, the US and Canada targeting accessories to authoritarian governments, including 17 members of the Belarusian judiciary.

The first set of sanctions are against nine individuals and five entities for their involvement in trafficking people in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, forcing them to work for online ‘scam farms’ which enable large-scale fraud.

The second is aimed at a number of individuals linked to the governments and authorities of Belarus, Haiti, Iran, and Syria, for their involvement in the repression of citizens, the Foreign Office said.

Some eight people have been targeted for atrocities against the Syrian people by Assad’s regime, two in Haiti for their involvement in the 2018 La Saline attacks and five from the Iranian authorities for their involvement in enforcing mandatory hijab law, the department said.

It comes days ahead of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a document ratified by the UN in the wake of the horrors of the Second World War.

The declaration aimed to protect the rights and freedoms of all individuals and is widely seen as having paved the way for the development of international human rights law.

Online Fraud Charter
James Cleverly said the UK is rooting out ‘all facilitators of large-scale fraud’ (PA)

It comes amid political turmoil over the UK’s approach to some aspects of international human rights law as Rishi Sunak seeks to save his plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda with emergency legislation.

A key point of the new Bill is to declare that courts must treat Rwanda as a “safe country”, and not consider claims that it will not act in accordance with the Refugee Convention or other international obligations.

Tory hardliners may seek to beef up the legislation by calling for it to effectively override international law, while centrist Conservatives have warned Britain must meet its international commitments.

The sanctions announced on Friday include asset freezes and travel bans.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said: “We will not tolerate criminals and repressive regimes trampling on the fundamental rights and freedoms of ordinary people around the world.

“I am clear that 75 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the UK and our allies will continue to relentlessly pursue those who would deny people their freedom.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “The UK is actively rooting out all facilitators of large-scale fraud, both nationally and internationally, to protect public welfare.

“Today’s announcement sends a clear warning: anyone attempting to gain from human rights abuses will be brought to justice.”