ScotRail passengers to be surveyed on end to alcohol ban

Rail passengers are being surveyed for their thoughts on ending the ban on drinking alcohol on ScotRail services.

The rail operator barred travellers from consuming alcohol on board its trains during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year ScotRail said the ban would continue “for the time being” as it consulted with passengers.

Those using ScotRail’s Wifi are being given the option of taking part in an online survey saying the rail operator is looking to “re-evaluate this prohibition”.

It asks if customers would support removing the permanent alcohol ban in trains and stations.

The Scottish Conservatives, who want to see the ban ended, said they welcomed the consultation.

Transport spokesman Graham Simpson MSP: “This was intended to be a temporary measure during the pandemic and both ScotRail and British Transport Police think it is unworkable as a permanent position.

“The ban is not helping to tackle anti-social behaviour on trains, which is a genuine concern and ought to be the real focus.

“The SNP government, which has the final say on this, should stop penalising ordinary travellers and concentrate on dealing properly with the minority who are disruptive.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We regularly survey customers on a variety of topics relating to the journey experience.

“The survey results help us to understand the views of customers and the experience they have when travelling with ScotRail.

“Any information we receive helps to inform future decisions and this survey will be no different.”