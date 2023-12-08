ScotRail passengers to be surveyed on end to alcohol ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ScotRail passengers to be surveyed on end to alcohol ban

By Press Association
ScotRail barred travellers from consuming alcohol on board its trains during the Covid-19 pandemic (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail barred travellers from consuming alcohol on board its trains during the Covid-19 pandemic (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rail passengers are being surveyed for their thoughts on ending the ban on drinking alcohol on ScotRail services.

The rail operator barred travellers from consuming alcohol on board its trains during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year ScotRail said the ban would continue “for the time being” as it consulted with passengers.

Those using ScotRail’s Wifi are being given the option of taking part in an online survey saying the rail operator is looking to “re-evaluate this prohibition”.

It asks if customers would support removing the permanent alcohol ban in trains and stations.

The Scottish Conservatives, who want to see the ban ended, said they welcomed the consultation.

Transport spokesman Graham Simpson MSP: “This was intended to be a temporary measure during the pandemic and both ScotRail and British Transport Police think it is unworkable as a permanent position.

“The ban is not helping to tackle anti-social behaviour on trains, which is a genuine concern and ought to be the real focus.

“The SNP government, which has the final say on this, should stop penalising ordinary travellers and concentrate on dealing properly with the minority who are disruptive.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We regularly survey customers on a variety of topics relating to the journey experience.

“The survey results help us to understand the views of customers and the experience they have when travelling with ScotRail.

“Any information we receive helps to inform future decisions and this survey will be no different.”