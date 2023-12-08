Government ‘four-square’ behind Israel’s effort to free hostages – Dowden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government ‘four-square’ behind Israel’s effort to free hostages – Dowden

By Press Association
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden speaks during a vigil at Keystone Passage in Borehamwood (James Manning/PA)
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden speaks during a vigil at Keystone Passage in Borehamwood (James Manning/PA)

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has told members of the UK’s Jewish community that the Government will do all it can to help Israel secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

Around 240 people were captured during the militant group’s attack on Israel on October 7, with 78 freed during a ceasefire and prisoner exchange at the end of November.

Speaking alongside Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mervis at a vigil in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, on Friday, Mr Dowden said the UK was “four-square” behind Israel in its efforts to remove the threat of Hamas.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and members of the Jewish community attended the vigil (James Manning/PA)

He said: “I stand before you, not just as the Deputy Prime Minister, nor as the member for Hertsmere, but also as a proud friend of Israel and a supporter of our Jewish community.

“I want to say to you that the Government stands four-square behind the central missions of Israel, of the Israel Defence Force, of the Israeli Government, namely, number one, to secure the release of every one of these hostages, and we will stand four-square until that is delivered.

“But not only that, we must ensure that this cannot happen again, and that means, however difficult it is, we have to remove the threat of Hamas to stop it being able to do this to Israel again, and we stand four-square behind Israel in that mission as well.”

Around 150 people attended the vigil, holding red balloons and placards with messages calling for the release of Israeli hostages.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis addressed the vigil (James Manning/PA)

The Chief Rabbi added: “During the festival of Hanukkah we celebrate a time when the forces of good overcame the forces of darkness, when light prevailed over all which was bad in the world.

“And that is our prayer right now, that we will see the successful release of our hostages. It is so awfully cruel. There is no word in the English language to describe the despicable acts of those who have terrorised an entire people and who have taken little babies, elderly people into captivity.”

In between speeches, the crowd sang traditional Jewish songs and some men and women could be seen crying.

The vigils in Borehamwood have been taking place weekly and are expected to carry on until all the hostages are released.