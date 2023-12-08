Royal Navy destroyer returns home after seizing £200m of drugs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Navy destroyer returns home after seizing £200m of drugs

By Press Association
Loved ones wait for HMS Dauntless to return to Portsmouth from the Caribbean (LPhot Stuart Dickson/MoD/PA)
Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dauntless has returned to its home port after its crew seized more than £200m of drugs during a hurricane season deployment to the Caribbean.

The Type 45 destroyer intercepted smugglers on four occasions, helping seize more than 2,000kg of cocaine during a 28,000-nautical mile mission.

The warship returned to its home base of Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Friday having completed its mission to the British Overseas Territories.

HMS Dauntless makes its way back to Portsmouth after deployment in the Caribbean where it intercepted smugglers (LPhot Stuart Dickson/MoD/PA)

As well as the drug raids, sailors from the warship helped clear plastic waste from a turtle nesting site on the Caribbean island of Curacao.

Commander Ben Dorrington, Dauntless’s commanding officer, said: “I am immensely proud of what HMS Dauntless has achieved during this deployment, the first destroyer to complete this task since Dauntless was last in the Caribbean in 2012.

“Our team have worked tirelessly over the last 195 days away across a range of tasks.”

Dauntless’s deployment was the first following the Power Improvement Programme (PIP) engine upgrade of the Type 45 fleet which had suffered power failures leading to some of the class being taken out of service for long periods.

Loved ones greet a member of the crew of HMS Dauntless in Portsmouth (LPhot Stuart Dickson/MoD/PA)

Deputy weapon engineering officer Lieutenant Harry Jukes said: “The additional resilience provided by the third diesel generator gives us increased redundancy in the ship’s electricity supply, meaning more availability of sensors to command capable of tracking contacts in excess of 200 miles.”

Petty officer engineering technician Ryan Waters added: “The PIP has given much greater resilience to the propulsion plant of a Type 45 destroyer, improving availability to the Type 45 fleet which provides essential air and missile defence capability to protect the UK’s aircraft carriers deployed on operations around the world.”