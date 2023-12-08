Pro-Palestine protest to be held on Saturday in London – with police conditions

A pro-Palestine protest is set to be held in London on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire – with conditions from the Metropolitan Police.

The march will start at Bank Junction at midday and finish in Parliament Square, with an exclusion zone prohibiting any protesters from assembling around the Israeli Embassy.

A post on Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s website says: “Join us in the streets of London for our National March for Palestine on Saturday December 9 to call for a full ceasefire and an end to the war on Gaza.”

A protest organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign will take place tomorrow, beginning at Bank junction in the City of London from midday. Conditions in place under Sec 12 of the Public Order Act require protesters to stick to the agreed route as shown in the map below. pic.twitter.com/2I273YLIll — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 8, 2023

Previous weekends have seen thousands of protesters and counter-protesters converging on the capital.

Meanwhile, a protest organised by the Climate Change Coalition is also set to begin at midday on Saturday in St James’s Square and end at Trafalgar Square, calling for “leaders at Cop28 to act on the climate crisis”.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted saying: “A protest organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign will take place tomorrow, beginning at Bank junction in the City of London from midday.

“Conditions in place under Sec 12 of the Public Order Act require protesters to stick to the agreed route as shown in the map below.

“Further conditions are in place that mean speeches must end by 4pm and the assembly at the end of the protest must end by 5pm.

“There is also an exclusion zone in place prohibiting any protesters from assembling in the area around the Israeli Embassy, shown on the map below.

Conditions have also been put in place for a protest march organised by the Climate Change Coalition, set to begin at midday on Saturday. Participants must stick to the pre-agreed route shown on the map below. pic.twitter.com/4oj3ySeoYv — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 8, 2023

“We will keep the need for further powers and conditions under review.

“Officers will again be distributing leaflets to those taking part in the protest.

“Our message is clear – keep on the right side of the law and report those who don’t.

“Conditions have also been put in place for a protest march organised by the Climate Change Coalition, set to begin at midday on Saturday.

“Participants must stick to the pre-agreed route shown on the map below.”