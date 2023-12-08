Pro-Palestine protest to be held on Saturday in London – with police conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pro-Palestine protest to be held on Saturday in London – with police conditions

By Press Association
People take part in the National March for Palestine (Lucy North/PA)

A pro-Palestine protest is set to be held in London on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire – with conditions from the Metropolitan Police.

The march will start at Bank Junction at midday and finish in Parliament Square, with an exclusion zone prohibiting any protesters from assembling around the Israeli Embassy.

A post on Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s website says: “Join us in the streets of London for our National March for Palestine on Saturday December 9 to call for a full ceasefire and an end to the war on Gaza.”

Previous weekends have seen thousands of protesters and counter-protesters converging on the capital.

Meanwhile, a protest organised by the Climate Change Coalition is also set to begin at midday on Saturday in St James’s Square and end at Trafalgar Square, calling for “leaders at Cop28 to act on the climate crisis”.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted saying: “A protest organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign will take place tomorrow, beginning at Bank junction in the City of London from midday.

“Conditions in place under Sec 12 of the Public Order Act require protesters to stick to the agreed route as shown in the map below.

“Further conditions are in place that mean speeches must end by 4pm and the assembly at the end of the protest must end by 5pm.

“There is also an exclusion zone in place prohibiting any protesters from assembling in the area around the Israeli Embassy, shown on the map below.

“We will keep the need for further powers and conditions under review.

“Officers will again be distributing leaflets to those taking part in the protest.

“Our message is clear – keep on the right side of the law and report those who don’t.

“Conditions have also been put in place for a protest march organised by the Climate Change Coalition, set to begin at midday on Saturday.

“Participants must stick to the pre-agreed route shown on the map below.”